Hail to the new marathon king, Sawe

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World marathon record holder Sabastian Sawe at State House, Nairobi, on April 30, 20226. [PCS]

A chapter in the history of athletics happened in our lifetime when Sabastian Sawe stormed to a marathon World Record and the first sub-two-hour in a legal competition.

Sawe, who started the 2026 London Marathon with an eye on the race’s course record, ended up running 1:59:30, and if the record is ratified, the 30-year-old star will be the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in the classic distance.

The sensational achievement is still dazzling even for Sawe himself.

“Being in the history books is not an easy thing, and it means a lot to me,” he told global media outlets hours after the Sunday contest.

From humble beginnings while living with his grandmother in Moiben, Uasin Gishu County, to clearing numerous barriers in his rise to stardom, Sawe continues to bask in glory.

Even the ghosts of discouragement did not stop him after kicking off his athletics journey.

“I picked up several injuries as I joined athletics soon after secondary school, but I never gave up. I’m for what has come out of the patience,” says Sawe.

During the record-breaking moment on the streets of London, Sawe says everything, including the weather and the mental strength, was perfect and seamless.

Pacesetting

Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha, who was running his marathon debut in London, turned out to be Sawe’s most valuable pacer.

Sawe says Kejecha – a world and Olympic 10,000m silver medallist pushed him to the historic sub-two-hour performance.

“What happened on Sunday, April 26, was because of Kejelcha. We helped each other well in the race,” Sawe says. President William Ruto hands over a customised motor vehicle number plate to world marathon record holder Sabastian Sawe at State House Nairobi, on April 30, 20226. [PCS]

He goes on to say: “He was trying his best to win the race, and in my mind I was also thinking of retaining my title. And then I ran and broke the World Record and I give credit to him (Kejelcha).”

According to Sawe, the men who did the pacesetting duties did a splendid job, and that the strong field was also a major factor in the lightning speeds that left the entire world stunned.

Pacesetters Oscar Chelimo of Uganda, the younger brother of Jacob Kiplimo, and Kenya's Andrea Kiptoo, who is a training partner of the defending champion Sawe, had been fashioned to demolish the previous 2:01:25 course record set by the late Kelvin Kiptum in 2023, and to help participants chip off some seconds off the 2:00:35 mark, also established by Kiptum.

“I didn’t know that I was going to break the World Record. But I discovered in the final minute of the race that it was going to be a World Record,” Sawe reflects.

Like former record holder Eliud Kipchoge, who also ran sub-two-hours in a non-competitive 1:59 INEOS Challenge in October 2019 under the mantra No Human is Limited, Sawe is also getting philosophical.

“I will say nothing is impossible, everything is impossible,” said Sawe.

He says his marathon World Record may fall sooner than expected, arguing that any athlete who is well prepared for fast times can lower it any time.

“When any athlete is ready to break my record, he will achieve it. I can’t say that it will take many years to break the record because we are not the same,” he adds.

On what was going on in his mind during the record-breaking moment, Sawe said his brain was preoccupied with his title defence.

Technological doping

Questions have abounded on whether apparel companies were injecting technology in footwear, leading to beliefs that modern shoes were propelling long-distance stars to records.

And his take was: “The shoe (which he wore on Sunday) was approved, and I have no doubt that it was legal.”

Extra tests

He says he will continue asking the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to test him regularly to end doubts that running faster is achieved through short-cuts.

Sawe says doping has become cancer in distance running across the world. World marathon record holder Sabastian Sawe arrives at JKIA Nairobi to a heroic welcome after his historic sub-two-hour performance in London Marathon, on April 29, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

“I decided to have multiple tests because I want to run without doubts. I want to show the world that you can compete clean and still run fast. I encourage more athletes to get tested regularly because everyone will complete comfortably with their peers knowing that they are clean.

“It is important to run clean and show the world that talent, hard work and discipline will make the achievement come true,” he says.

Sub 1:59

Having already become the first human being to run a sub-two-hour in marathon, Sawe is beginning another job of setting the next target – a sub-1:59.

He says it is possible for a human to run under-1:59 during our lifetime.

“It is possible with good preparation. I want to go back and sit with my management to decide on the next race,” he further said.

What changed in preparations?

He also reveals that his tacticians in Kapsabet had not changed much of his training regimen as he prepared for the London Marathon.

Sawe said his coaches only adjusted his long runs and made the training a bit rigorous.

“Nothing much changed. The mileage increased, and the intensity of training was also enhanced. My last long run was 40km and it was so fast. I remember running for two hours and one minute, and that is the moment I realised that I was in good shape,” he said, adding that he celebrated the Sunday achievement by enjoying a meal of rice and chicken and a good sleep that evening.

The achievement came with huge rewards. He pocketed at least Sh26 million from winning prize money and the record bonuses.