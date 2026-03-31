Kenya pays Sh3.9 Billion CAF hosting fee

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Senate Committee on Roads, Transport and Housing chaired by Migori Senator Eddie Oketch tour Talanta Sports Complex which will host the AFCON next year on March 26, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The government has fully met its financial and institutional obligations to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), including the payment of the required hosting fee.

This pave way for Kenya to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations next year.

In a statement Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya announced that the government has remitted the required Sh3.9 billion to CAF as part of preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“I am pleased to announce that the Government of Kenya has fully met its financial and institutional obligations to CAF as we steadily advance towards co-hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations,” Mvurya said.

Kenya is set to co-host the continental football tournament alongside Uganda and Tanzania under the joint bid known as Pamoja AFCON 2027.

The tournament will mark a historic moment for the region as it will be the first time the East African bloc hosts the prestigious competition.

The CS said the payment of the hosting fee demonstrates Kenya’s commitment to delivering a successful tournament and meeting CAF’s requirements.

“In fulfilment of our commitments, the Government has remitted the requisite USD 30 million hosting fee to CAF, reaffirming Kenya’s credibility, readiness and unwavering commitment to delivering a successful continental tournament,” Mvurya said.

Kenya last hosted the Africa Cup of Nations in 1987, making the 2027 edition a major opportunity for the country and the region to showcase their sporting potential and infrastructure development.

To strengthen coordination of the preparations, the government has also restructured the Local Organizing Committee responsible for planning and implementing the event.

“Further, the Government has constituted a restructured Multi-Agency Local Organizing Committee, bringing together key players from both the public and private sectors across all critical areas of delivery,” Mvurya noted.

The committee will oversee logistics, security, stadium development, broadcasting standards and other operational requirements needed to host the tournament successfully.

Preparations are underway with a recent inspection by CAF officials who assessed the readiness of host nations.

Following the inspection report, Kenya is now moving to accelerate infrastructure development and operational compliance measures.

“Following the CAF inspection report, we will be embarking on accelerated implementation of all infrastructure and operational compliance requirements,” Mvurya said.

Among the priority projects are the construction and upgrading of major stadiums, development of training facilities, improvement of transport networks and strengthening of security arrangements to meet international tournament standards.

“These include the fast-tracked construction and upgrading of match venues, training facilities, transport and logistics systems, as well as safety, security and broadcast standards,” the Cabinet Secretary explained.

The government emphasized that the process is a routine but essential part of preparations for hosting a tournament of AFCON’s scale.

“This is a routine but critical process in the hosting cycle, and Kenya is addressing each recommendation with precision, urgency and accountability,” Mvurya added.