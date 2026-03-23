Senegal Vs Morocco: Afcon ruling lawful, but CAF's reputation at risk

Senegalese players raise the trophy after winning the 35th AFCON 2025 final match against Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the capital Rabat, Morocco on January 19, 2026. [AFP]

The appeals board of African football’s ruling body, the Confederation of African Football (Caf), on 17 March overturned the outcome of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final. Afcon is the continent’s biggest tournament.

On 18 January, Senegal won 1-0 in extra time against Morocco in Rabat. But two months down the road, Caf declared a 3-0 score in favour of Morocco, citing violations of Articles 82 and 84 of its regulations. (Three points are the mandatory legal penalty.) Senegal has announced it will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.