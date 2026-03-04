Afraha hockey queens ready to extend winning streak

As county Secondary School Games begin tomorrow at Nakuru High School, Afraha hockey queens will keen on extending their winning streak.

Afraha, who are the Nakuru East Sub-County hockey champions, are ready for another season like in 2023, which saw them qualify for the national games, where they lost in the quarterfinals.

They take on Lamudiac in first match in Pool A before facing Enashipai of Naivasha and Bahati Girls.

The school's games master, Livingstone Mutua, said he’s focused on their pursuit to proceed to the regional championships.

“It’s a step at a time, but our first step is to go past our rivals in tomorrow's matches enroute to the regional championships,” he said.

Girls’ pool B has Vanesha Grant of Rongai, Tumaini of Nakuru West and representatives of Gilgil and Molo Sub-Counties.

Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Nakuru County Secretary Peter Macharia said they are hosting teams from 11 sub-counties in the three-day competition.

"All the 11 sub-counties have confirmed sending teams. We are ready for all these games, but strict discipline must be observed by all teams taking part in these games," he said.

In boys’ basketball, pool A has representatives from Naivasha, Kuresoi North, Njoro, Nakuru East and Molo.

Pool B has Gilgil, Kuresoi North, Rongai, Nakuru North, Nakuru West and Subukia.

In rugby 15s, former regional champions Menengai are the top seeds in Pool C with representatives from Njoro and Nakuru West Sub-Counties.

Pool B has representatives from Molo and Nakuru North while Pool C has schools from Rongai, Subukia and Gilgil.