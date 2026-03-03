×
The Standard

It's only God who'll save Batoto ba Mungu from relegation

By Washington Onyango | Mar. 3, 2026
Kariobangi Sharks FC vs Sofapaka during their FKF Premier League match at Dandora Stadium in Nairobi on May 10, 2025. [File, Standard]

Season regulars Sofapaka and Ulinzi Stars together with newcomers APS Bomet are in trouble of facing the chop from the SportPesa Premier League after the trio lost again in Monday’s matches played across the country.

For 2009 champions Sofapaka, matters are even worse as they carry the league’s worst record of 15 loses following their 3-1 defeat at the hands of Mara Sugar at Awendo Green Stadium, in Migori.

Alex Imbusia netted a brace while Dennis Cheruiyot rounded off the scores for the sugar men, while Malick Ntamba grabbed Sofapaka’s consolation.

The defeat, the seventh consecutive for Sofapaka leaves Batoto ba Mungu bottom of the table with 14 points, nine points off safety with 11 matches left until the end of the 2025-2026 season.

While many will argue Sofapaka still has a chance considering the dozens of games left, their poor form where they have gone 15 matches without a win really calls for God’s miracle to turn around the sinking ship.

Sofapaka last victory was last year on November 10 when they saw off Posta Rangers 2-0.

At Wang’uru Stadium, Ulinzi Stars’ Bill Okite scored a second-half own goal as the soldiers gifted Bidco United an important 1-0 win.

The oil refineries really needed points to get out of the bottom three which they did and in the process, ended their 17 match winless run with a crucial victory.

Bidco now sit 15th with 20 points, a point above the danger zone as Ulinzi Stars slumped to 16th with 19 points.

Speaking after the match, Bidco assistant coach Benard Kawinzi said he was happy with the htree points but played down their safety concerns as he believes they are very much still in the struggle.

“We know we can survive this. It was important to win to be able to climb up and am happy that we can now start building on this win. We have had good matches against Gor Mahia, Nairobi United and other top teams and we believe we can beat this,” said Kawinzi.

At the same time, APS Bomet might be packing early to return to the National Super League just when they had started to enjoy life in the Premier League after losing their 12th game of the season in their 2-1 defeat to Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukungu Stadium.

Promoted this season to the top tier league, Bomet had high hopes with their fans going on frenzy when they earned promotion from the Super League last year but after 23 matches, the newbies have realized the Premeir League is no mean feat to survive in.

Meanwhile, Tusker continued with their steady rise after seeing off Kariobangi Sharks 2-1. 

