NBA Africa offers training to Kenyan PE teachers

Audio By Vocalize

Junior NBA Africa coach Joel Yoba instructs coaches and teachers during the Basketball Experience Awareness Day at Nyayo Basketball Court on February 26, 2026. [Jonah Onyango]

Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD) and NBA Africa celebrated the Basketball Experience (BE) Teachers’ Awareness Day in style on Thursday at Nyayo Stadium Basketball Court.

The day-long event brought together 100 Kenyan Physical Education teachers and educators in a training focusing on strengthening youth development through sport.

The event forms part of the broader Basketball Experience program, a collaboration between AFD and NBA Africa, aimed at using basketball as a tool to support education, life skills, and inclusive opportunities for young people across communities.

The training provided educators with in‐depth exposure to the Jr. NBA curriculum, with participants engaged in classroom and on‐court learning designed to enhance basketball fundamentals, promote safe and inclusive coaching practices, and support age‐appropriate skill development.

A key feature of the day was the integration of life skills education, delivered in collaboration with the Kenya Red Cross.

The sessions highlighted how sport can be used to teach values such as teamwork, resilience, leadership, health awareness, and social responsibility, reinforcing the role of educators as mentors both on and off the court.

Central to the Basketball Experience programme is a strong commitment to inclusion, including the integration of students with disabilities into basketball programming.

Through adaptive coaching approaches, accessible activities, and inclusive curriculum design, the initiative aims to ensure that all youth, regardless of ability, can participate meaningfully in sport. By equipping teachers with the knowledge and tools to support diverse learners, the programme contributes to more equitable, supportive, and empowering sporting environments for youth across Kenya.