×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

NBA Africa offers training to Kenyan PE teachers

By Jonah Onyango | Feb. 27, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Junior NBA Africa coach Joel Yoba instructs coaches and teachers during the Basketball Experience Awareness Day at Nyayo Basketball Court on February 26, 2026.  [Jonah Onyango] 

Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD) and NBA Africa celebrated the Basketball Experience (BE) Teachers’ Awareness Day in style on Thursday at Nyayo Stadium Basketball Court.

The day-long event brought together 100 Kenyan Physical Education teachers and educators in a training focusing on strengthening youth development through sport.

The event forms part of the broader Basketball Experience program, a collaboration between AFD and NBA Africa, aimed at using basketball as a tool to support education, life skills, and inclusive opportunities for young people across communities.

The training provided educators with in‐depth exposure to the Jr. NBA curriculum, with participants engaged in classroom and on‐court learning designed to enhance basketball fundamentals, promote safe and inclusive coaching practices, and support age‐appropriate skill development.

A key feature of the day was the integration of life skills education, delivered in collaboration with the Kenya Red Cross.

The sessions highlighted how sport can be used to teach values such as teamwork, resilience, leadership, health awareness, and social responsibility, reinforcing the role of educators as mentors both on and off the court.

Central to the Basketball Experience programme is a strong commitment to inclusion, including the integration of students with disabilities into basketball programming.

Through adaptive coaching approaches, accessible activities, and inclusive curriculum design, the initiative aims to ensure that all youth, regardless of ability, can participate meaningfully in sport. By equipping teachers with the knowledge and tools to support diverse learners, the programme contributes to more equitable, supportive, and empowering sporting environments for youth across Kenya.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Basketball Experience Awareness Day Agence Francaise de Developpement NBA Africa Physical Education Teachers
.

Latest Stories

I spent lavishly with Makenzi after selling my land Witness
I spent lavishly with Makenzi after selling my land Witness
Crime and Justice
By Juliet Omelo
3 hrs ago
CSs must refuse to dance to the beats of political party drums
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
3 hrs ago
Dos and don'ts: How to guard the spiritual essence of Ramadhan
National
By Ishaq Jumbe
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

How rogue officials gave warlords, business crooks Kenyan passports
By Harold Odhiambo 3 hrs ago
How rogue officials gave warlords, business crooks Kenyan passports
I spent lavishly with Makenzi after selling my land Witness
By Juliet Omelo 3 hrs ago
I spent lavishly with Makenzi after selling my land Witness
CoB flags glaring gaps in Infrastructure Fund Bill
By Irene Githinji 3 hrs ago
CoB flags glaring gaps in Infrastructure Fund Bill
MPs censure Gachagua, chide 'moribund' NCIC
By Josphat Thiong'o 3 hrs ago
MPs censure Gachagua, chide 'moribund' NCIC
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved