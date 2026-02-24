Stage set for 2026 Eldoret City Marathon

Audio By Vocalize

Data Trace International's Joan Ajiambo (left), Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii (second left) and Standard Group Editor-in-Chief John Bondotich (right) during the launch of 2026 Eldoret City Marathon on February 24, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Athletics stars are getting set for another thrilling Eldoret City Marathon in April.

On Tuesday, the 2026 edition was launched in a ceremony that saw the return of Uasin Gishu County as the title sponsor and Standard Group Plc as the official media partner.

Athletes will be eyeing glory in one of Africa’s richest marathons in the show set for April 26.

Uasin Gishu was the title sponsor from the inaugural edition in 2018 until 2022.

But Governor Jonathan Bii, who takes over as the marathon’s new patron, said a Sh15 million prize pot has been set aside for this year’s edition, clearing the way for athletes to battle for honours in the streets of Eldoret City.

With the return, athletics legends were promised free parking whenever they park in the city of champions.

“We want to motivate our athletics legends because they bring investors to our city. They are highly respected abroad, and yet they remain humble,” Bii said during the media launch of the seventh edition.

Bii said the country’s legends, such as 1968 Mexico City and 1972 Munich Olympics champion Kipchoge Keino and two-time Boston Marathon winner Moses Tanui, among others, have placed Kenya on the global map and should be accorded respect at home.

He said through Eldoret Marathon and other events, the city is primed for sports tourism.

“We want to ensure that Eldoret is safe for training. Eldoret, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet are united by champions. Sports can unite the world. Football fans are united by their teams across the world, but Kenya is united by athletics,” the governor said.

He added: “Let us bring our children to the Eldoret race for exposure. Eldoret prides itself as a talent producer. The race will position Eldoret as a destination of sports tourism.”

Tanui, the Eldoret City Marathon race director, said the event is striving to maintain its status as one of the biggest races in Africa.

The 1991 world 10,000m champion said the April 26 race will give budding marathoners another opportunity to walk into the city and showcase their talents.

He said many budding marathon talents have been training for years but lack opportunities to compete and earn prizes.

“Most of our athletes need finances to travel to races far away. But they can board a matatu and travel to Eldoret to participate and get Sh3.5 million winning prize,” the legendary long-distance athlete said.

On the race’s Climate Action theme, Tanui said greening areas where athletes shape their careers.

“Your support will make the athletes launch their careers. Athletes need fresh air, and that is why we plant trees to green our county. We need to grow Eldoret City Marathon so that our communities can come together and run this marathon."

He went on to say: “To the sponsors, this marathon is our baby. You can invest and see the fruits.”

Tanui said former champions of Eldoret City marathon were investing their prize money.

“The three-time winner of Eldoret City Marathon (Victor Kipchirchir) has buildings in Eldoret, and people can look up to him. Athletes have borrowed shoes to come and run,” he said.

Athletics Kenya Uasin Gishu chairman Joseph Boit said the federation will work with organisers to deliver a world-class marathon.

“We will ensure that the race adheres to World Athletics standards. This marathon will give rise to world-class athletes,” Boit said.

Standard Group Plc Editor-in-Chief John Bundotich said the partnership reflects the media house’s long-standing commitment to national development and values.

“As the official media sponsor, Standard Group Plc will deploy its full multimedia ecosystem to amplify the reach and impact of the marathon. The coverage will be live on KTN and will be complemented by extensive coverage across The Standard Newspaper, Standard Digital, Spice FM and Berur FM,” Bundotich said.

The launch was graced by athletics legends such as former 3,000m steeplechase record holder Said Shaheen and 2002 African 10,000m silver medallist, among others.