Shujaa hit Uruguay to pick fourth Nairobi Sevens win

Shujaa co-captain Samuel Asati in action during Kenya’s 2026 HSBC SVNS 2 match against Uruguay at Nyayo Stadium on February 15, 2026. [Jonah Onyango , Standard]

Kenya Sevens picked their fourth straight 2026 Nairobi HSBC SVNS Division Two win on Sunday afternoon after seeing off Uruguay 17-7 at Nyayo Stadium.

Led by co-captains George Ooro and Samuel Asati, Shujaa blitzed past the Uruguayans with three tries, boosting their chances of qualifying for the World SVNS Championship finale.

The South Americans gifted Kenya possession straight from the kick-off after Ignacio Alvarez Akiki sent his kick into touch.

Despite winning possession, Shujaa failed t capitalise as Uruguay won back the ball from Nygel Amaitsa near their try line.

Tackles flew in from both sides before Shujaa broe through at the stroke of half-time when John Okoth sold a dummy at midfield, sliced through the Uruguayan defence and touched down between the posts for a 7-0 lead after Amaitsa converted.

In the second half, co-captains Ooro and Asati combined to score a try each, both unconverted, stretching the lead to 17-0.

Joaquin Cat came off the bench to score near the posts as Uruguay grabbed a late consolation try, but Kenya held on for their fourth straight win.

Victory lifts Kenya to the top with 12 points.