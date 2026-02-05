Kipyegon among super-fast stars invited for Sirikwa Classic XC tour

Faith Kipyegon of Kenya reacts after winning the Women's 1500m and sets a new world record during the Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field on July 5, 2025 [AFP]

When 10km world record holder Agnes Ngetich and world silver medallist Daniel Ebenyo Simiu line up in the fifth edition of the Sirikwa World Cross Country Tour next week, they will be taking on super-fast stars invited for what is expected to be a thrilling show.

One such star is three-time Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon, who has been invited in a move that would make the women’s 10km race a hot contest.

Kipyegon had launched her historic season at the 2023 Sirikwa Classic gold tour before kicking off a record-assassination spree, which started with the demolition of the 1500m world record in Florence on June 2 that year, followed by the 5000m fastest mark on June 9 in France and the Mile in July.

Janeth Chepngetich, the former African 10,000m champion, who placed second behind Ngetich in last year’s show, has also been invited.

Kipyegon did not finish last year’s 10km race, and expectations of a thrilling contest are high if she confirms participation.

Ngetich, a newly crowned world cross-country champion, and Simiu confirmed their participation at the official launch of the February 14 event at the venue located in the scenic Lobo Village in Eldoret.

According to organisers, the bigwigs have been invited to maintain the race’s status as a gold-level global cross-country tour.

The decorated list is full of decorated Kenyan cross-country stars, a signifier of a mouthwatering run on Valentine’s Day.

“The event will feature both competitive and fun categories, welcoming local and international athletes across several races,” organisers said.

Impressive performers of the 2025 Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour, national cross-country, and the 2026 World Cross Country Championships are in the list of stars who have been handed an opportunity to compete for honors.

Ishmael Rokitto, who finished fifth at the Tallahassee world cross country event, world 3000m steeplechase bronze medallist Edmund, and John Lomoni, a top ten finisher in the last national cross country, are among the stars featuring prominently in the list.

Women’s Under-20 6km defending champion Cynthia Chepkirui has also been invited to this year’s showdown.

Chepkirui is fresh from a fourth-place finish representing Kenya at the 2026 World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee.

Although Chepkirui, the winner of the 2026 National Cross Country Championships, missed out on a podium position, she is slowly positioning herself in the league of women trying to race to reinforce their journey to stardom in cross-country dominance.

Also joining the ranks of rising stars invited for the high-stakes competition on Valentine’s Day is 2025 second-placed Joyline Chepkemoi.

It will either be a repeat of last year’s script or another surprise if the duo confirms their participation to chase glory once again in a global show being staged on Kenyan soil.

In the junior women’s 6km mix is Mercy Chepngeno, who finished eighth at the January 10 World Cross Country Championships.

In the junior women’s event, last year’s podium finishers have been invited for a return race.

Also invited to compete in the junior men’s 8km race are the men who delivered a clean podium sweep for Kenya in Tallahassee.

Fresh from claiming his world cross-country title last month, Franklin Kibet has been invited to return to Lobo Village, where he finished second behind Sirikwa Classic defending champion Kevin Kiprop.