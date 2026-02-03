KGU picks team for Africa amateur championships

John Lejirma celebrates after winning the Johnnie Walker Classic, the sixth leg of the Sunshine Development Tour - East Africa Swing at Royal Nairobi Golf Club on October 15, 2025. [Courtesy]

Kenya will be represented by eight players in the 2026 Africa Amateur Championship golf tournament scheduled for the historic 18 holes par 72 Royal Johannesburg Golf Club course, in South Africa.

Kenya Golf Union (KGU) chairman Chris Kinuthia said the tournament that begins tomorrow to Saturday, is one of Africa’s premier amateur golf events, bringing together the continent’s leading male amateur golfers.

The players selected are the John Lejirma (Royal Nairobi), Elly Barno (Nandi Bears), Elvis Muigua (Kiambu), Adel Balala (Nyali), Daniel Kiragu (Muthaiga), Dennis Maara (Limuru), Michael Karanga (Kiambu) and Josphat Rono (Golf Park).

“The selected squad reflects Kenya’s continued depth and competitiveness in elite amateur golf, developed through national competitive pathways including the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series,” said Kinuthia.

He added that the highest-ranked Kenyan player at the Africa Amateur Championship will qualify to participate in the Magical Kenya Open (MKO) as the sixth Kenyan representative, further strengthening the pathway from amateur golf to elite international competition.

Since John Lejirma and Michael Karanga have already secured MKO places through national championships, the MKO qualification will go to the next highest-ranked player among the remaining six Kenyan contenders at the Africa Amateur Championship.

Lejirma, the 2025 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship champion, said he is focused on the meet.