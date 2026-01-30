×
Ambitious Mwirigi sets his sights on Chairman's top prize

By Ben Ahenda | Jan. 30, 2026
Handicap 0.5 Mike Mwirigi after a recent tournament..[File, Standard]

After scoring crucial goals in the Maria Bencivenga Memorial Cup and the Soldier’s Salute Championships, Mike Mwirigi hopes to replicate a similar performance at the Chairman’s Cup tomorrow at the Nairobi Polo Club.

This is the final competition in the Nairobi Polo Club January events before they take a three-month break ahead of the Kenya Polo Association (KPA) season that will commence in May.

Mwirigi promised to give his best this weekend on what could be a replica of his accomplishments in the last two tournaments, where he scored crucial goals that enabled his teams finish at a respectable position.

“As was in the last two weeks, I’m in a perfect condition with immeasurable fitness levels, while my ponies are ready for big achievements this weekend. I’m ready to play with anybody this time again,” he told Standard Sports.

Mwirigi, who plays most of his home matches at  Timau Sports Club and Northern Kenya Polo Club in Kisima, said his energetic ponies are already in the city for the work. He’s among the few guest players who honoured the tournaments.

Michelle Morgan, who missed the Soldier’s Salute Championships and was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the Maria Bencivenga Memorial Cup, is ready to give her best again. She’s one of the most consistent female players alongside Hiromi Nzomo, Alice Owambo, Eva Kamau, and Sharon Allela. “I’m in for this one. Be assured we’ll give our best again before we take a three-month break for the new season,” Morgan said last weekend.

