Veuve Cliquot win Soldier's Salute ahead of Chairman's Cup action

Morendat Polo player Amani Nzomo playing the Connaught Cup at Nairobi Polo Club, on July 27, 2025. [File, Standard]

Veuve Cliquot finally won the Soldier’s Salute Championships as teams prepare for Chairman’s Cup at Nairobi Polo Club Cup this weekend.

Veuve Cliquot team of Natasha Timinisesky, Moses Wainaga, Justin Camm and Sharom Allela secured a 4-3.5 win over Pure Travel who last weekend emerged victorious in the Maria Bencivenga Memorial Cup.

A hat-trick by Timinisesky in second and third chukkas and another one by Wainaga were enough for Cliquot to romp home with the title in the knockout tournament.

But in-form Mbu Ngugi who’s one of Kenya’s versatile attackers scored a double with Mike Mwirigi managing one for the losers as part of their consolation efforts having started the match at the advantage of half fraction of a goal from their low handicap.

En route to the finals, Cliquot had dispatched Team-24:7 5-4 in a mouthwatering encounter that saw international youngster Amani Nzomo score a hattrick for the losers.

Ed Burbidge added a fourth goal for the losers after the winners had earlier put through five goals.

Once again, Natasha Tisminisesky was outstanding with four goals to her credit spread in the four chukkas with Wainaga providing the other.

Amani’s teammate Eva Kamau praised the youngster’s brilliance.