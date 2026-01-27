Magero wins at Nyanza Ladies Medal tourney

Lunar Magero tees off during the April Mug of the Month played at Nyanza Golf Club on April 26, 2025. [File, Standard]

Lunar Magero produced a calm and steady round to win the Overall Ladies title at the Nyanza Ladies Medal tournament played at Nyanza Golf Club along the shores of Lake Victoria.

Magero returned a score of 65 to beat a strong field of lady golfers in a tournament that brought together players from within the region.

Her performance stood out on a day marked by friendly competition, changing winds and well-prepared fairways.

“I played my own game and stayed patient from the first hole,” said Magero after her win. “I did not put pressure on myself. I focused on keeping the ball in play and making simple shots. I am very happy because this win means a lot to me and gives me confidence to keep improving.”

The Ladies gross title went to Rosemary Obara, who carded 84 gross. Obara also walked away with the longest drive (Lady) prize, underlining her power off the tee.

Serah Owour finished first runner-up with a score of 67, while Naomi Odera claimed second runner-up honours after posting 68.

The tournament was organised by Nyanza Golf Club lady captain Lina Akello and attracted over 50 golfers. It also featured a men’s subsidiary category, giving male golfers a chance to compete alongside the ladies on the same day.

Akello said the Ladies Medal was important in growing the women’s game at the club and in the wider region.

“This event is very special to us as lady golfers,” said Akello. “It brings us together, builds friendship and unity, and helps more women gain confidence in the game. Our vision is to make the Ladies Medal a regular event so that we continue to grow the number and quality of lady golfers from this region.”

In the men’s subsidiary category, Don Riaroh emerged the winner with a score of 65, while Clifford Agumbi finished runner-up on 66. Nick Odhiambo claimed the Longest Drive (Men) prize, while Julius Omollo won the Nearest to the Pin (Men) award. Sally Hawi took the Nearest to the Pin prize in the ladies’ category.