Odemba ready to lead Starlets into 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations

Harambee Starlets players celebrate Mwanalima Adam's goal against Gambia during their 2026 Wafcon Qualifiers first leg match at Nyayo Stadium on October 24, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

With just about 58 days to the start of the 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), Harambee Starlets coach Beldine Odemba has her work cut out.

Drawn against African football powerhouses Morocco, Senegal, and Algeria in Group A, the Starlets, making their second Wafcon appearance, will need to be at their best and stay the course.

Kenya made their continental debut in 2016 but failed to qualify for subsequent editions. Under Odemba’s tutelage, Kenya beat Tunisia 1-0 and Gambia 4-1 on aggregate to book their ticket to the 12th edition, set for March 17 to April 3.

In an earlier interview, Odemba said they will be in Morocco not just as participants but as strong contenders for the title. Going against the highly ranked nations, a well-oiled machine is what the tactician will need to achieve her objectives.

“We are hoping for better preparations and also hope that the government and federation will support us fully to prepare in time and to prepare well,” she said after a friendly match against Algeria.

Kenya is the lowest-ranked side in the group on the FIFA rankings at 133, having moved up seven places. Their hosts Morocco are the top nation in the pool at 66 globally and fifth on the continent.

Algeria, whom they played in two international friendlies last year—losing 1-2 and drawing 1-1—are ranked 73rd, while Senegal are 81st in the world rankings.

Odemba is expected to formulate a well-structured game plan, instill teamwork, tactical discipline, mental fortitude, and confidence in her charges.

All eyes will be on the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) leadership and the government, who must ensure the Starlets get proper preparations ahead of the tournament.

The Starlets, like their opponents, will also be aiming to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, set for June 24 to July 25 in Brazil. Semi-finalists will earn direct tickets, while two quarter-finalists will have a chance to try and secure qualification via the FIFA Play-Off Tournament.

Defending champions Nigeria are in Group C alongside perennial rivals Zambia, Egypt, and the lowest-ranked side in the tournament, Malawi.

While Nigeria will be looking to successfully defend their title, Egypt will aim to maximize the opportunity presented by the tournament’s expansion from 12 to 16 teams.

Egypt is among the four nations included in the 2026 Wafcon based on higher rankings; the others are Cameroon, Ivory Coast, and Mali. Former champions South Africa are in Group B alongside Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, and Tanzania. Cameroon, Cape Verde, Mali, and Ghana will battle it out in Group D.