×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Football. AFC Leopards edge Nairobi United to move top of the table

By Washington Onyango | Jan. 7, 2026

AFC Leopards SC players celebrate Kelly Madada's goal against Nairobi United FC during their Kenyan Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on January 7, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

AFC Leopards moved top of the SportPesa Premier League table on Wednesday after seeing off Nairobi United 2-0 in a rescheduled midweek match played at Nyayo National Stadium.

Ingwe had lost 1-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz last weekend and were seeking to return to winning ways while Naibois were fresh from their 3-1 win over Shabana in Kisii.

Despite the contrasting results, Leopards bounced back to winning ways against the newbies.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Kelly Madada and a first half own goal was enough to hand Leopards maximum points that lifted them above their nemesis Gor Mahia in the standings.

Ingwe now sit top with 27 points, a point more than K’Ogalo who thrashed bottom placed Kariobangi Sharks 4-1 on Tuesday at Kasarani.

Harambee Stars midfielder Ben Stanley Omondi, Felix Oluoch, Samuel Kapen and international import Ebenezer Adu-Kwaw were all on target for Gor who temporarily sat the top.

Former Highway High School star Humphrey Aroko scored the consolation goal for Sharks who are flirting with relegation after 15 matches.

Nairobi United remained ninth with 19 points while Sharks are bottom of the table with 12 points, two points off the safety zone.

AFC Leopards lead the standings followed by Gor Mahia and then Kakamega Homeboyz and Tusker tied on 24 points each follow.

Shabana and Kenya Police are fifth and sixth respectively with 23points and 22 points while KCB sit seventh with 21 points same as Posta Rangers who are eighth. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

AFC Leopards SportPesa Premier League Nairobi United Kakamega Homeboyz
.

Latest Stories

Kirinyaga County is lost in divisive Mount Kenya East-West politics
Kirinyaga County is lost in divisive Mount Kenya East-West politics
Opinion
By Muchiri Karanja
1 hr ago
Why general elections leave our country polarised and fragile
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
1 hr ago
2027 election technology must be beyond reproach
Editorial
By Editorial
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Raila dream betrayed: Leaders party as ODM faces implosion
By Harold Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Raila dream betrayed: Leaders party as ODM faces implosion
Principals warned against charging illegal fees, asking parents for bribes
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Principals warned against charging illegal fees, asking parents for bribes
Firms in Kenya Pipeline IPO to pocket over Sh200m
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Firms in Kenya Pipeline IPO to pocket over Sh200m
President dumps hustlers vibe for Singapore dream in Sh5tr gamble
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
President dumps hustlers vibe for Singapore dream in Sh5tr gamble
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved