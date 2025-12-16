×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kisumu hosts KAS sports camp as students train for the future

By Washington Onyango | Dec. 16, 2025

Olympic High school during Kenya Academy of Sports (KAS) Annual Tournament match against Buru Buru at Aga Khan High School, Nairobi. Feb 3, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Over 400 boys and girls are taking part in the Kenya Academy of Sports (KAS) Annual Sports Camp in Kisumu, as the academy continues its mission to identify and grow young talent across the country.

The Nyanza regional camp is being held at Kisumu Boys High School and St Theresa’s Girls Secondary School, Kibuye, and has brought together students scouted during this year’s Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Term One and Term Two games.

The camp, which runs for 10 days, has 206 boys based at Kisumu Boys High School, while the girls are camping at St Theresa’s. Students are receiving training in football, volleyball, basketball, swimming, lawn tennis and rugby under the guidance of experienced coaches.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Development Officer and rugby coach Ronald Okoth said the camp is key to building future national teams.

“As KRU, we are doing this training all over the country. It is high intensity training that will help us assemble strong teams for the Under 16, Under 17, Under 19 and Under 20 levels,” Okoth said.

He added that the Kisumu camp has attracted talented players who are eager to learn and improve.

One of the beneficiaries is Brian Makori from Cardinal Otunga High School, Mosocho. The young rugby player said the camp has opened his eyes beyond school competitions.

“This program will help me prepare better for next year’s school games. I am also learning from coaches and experts outside my school, which is helping me grow and build networks,” Makori said. “It is a big step towards professionalism and my future career in rugby.”

Girls’ rugby has also been given strong focus. Nicole Adhiambo from Tigoi Girls High School said the camp has motivated her to chase her rugby dream. Tigoi Girls are known for hockey and are the national champions, but Nicole believes rugby can also shine.

“This camp is helping me improve my skills and confidence. I want to prove that even in a hockey school, rugby players can succeed,” she said.

In lawn tennis, coach Francis Jeff Owili said his focus is to introduce and grow the sport among young athletes in Nyanza.

“This region is known for football, rugby, basketball and hockey. We want to show students the beauty of lawn tennis and help them fall in love with the game from a young age,” Owili said.

Paul Ngugi, a student from Kisumu Boys High School, said the camp has helped him sharpen his tennis skills.

“The training has been intense and detailed. I am learning things I never knew before, and it has made me a better player,” he said.

KAS Director John Okwemba praised the progress of the camp so far.

 “The Nyanza camp has over 400 students, and the response has been very good. The coaches are committed, and the athletes are disciplined and eager to learn. We thank the Ministry for giving us the support as we continue to build teams for the future,” Okwemba said.

The Kisumu camp is part of a nationwide KAS Holiday Sports Camp running from December 11 to 20, 2025, across seven regions: Eldoret, Kisumu, Kakamega, Nyeri, Mombasa, Nairobi and Wajir.

The program aims to bridge the gap between school sports and elite performance, laying a strong foundation for Kenya’s future champions.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Academy of Sports Kisumu Sports Camp
.

Latest Stories

Government's new funding model is just what Kenya needs
Government's new funding model is just what Kenya needs
Opinion
By Leonard Khafafa
4 hrs ago
Boost for women's in the creative economy after new incubation funding deal
Enterprise
By James Wanzala
4 hrs ago
PSC advertises top university positions as UoN languishes in power vacuum
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Infrastructure Fund: Experts poke holes in Ruto's dream
By Graham Kajilwa 4 hrs ago
Infrastructure Fund: Experts poke holes in Ruto's dream
Kilavuka exits KQ as board picks Egyptian Kamal to replace him
By David Odongo and Macharia Kamau 4 hrs ago
Kilavuka exits KQ as board picks Egyptian Kamal to replace him
Man and woman swindle millions in fake KDF, police jobs
By Lilian Chepkoech 4 hrs ago
Man and woman swindle millions in fake KDF, police jobs
PSC advertises top university positions as UoN languishes in power vacuum
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
PSC advertises top university positions as UoN languishes in power vacuum
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved