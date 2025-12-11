Teams eye glory as Abbas Khalif Cup enters decisive stage

The Abbas Khalif Super Cup has entered its decisive phase after weeks of spirited competition involving 40 teams drawn from the five wards of Lang’ata Constituency.

The tournament, which kicked off in November with eight teams per ward playing a round-robin format, has energised grassroots football and is set to conclude with a grand final on December 20 at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Quarter-final action began on Tuesday, with Akiba edging Jua Kali Madaraka 1–0 in a tense encounter.

Captain Anas Mahad scored the lone goal in the second half, finishing calmly to send his team into the semi-finals. The hard-fought victory capped a strong campaign for Akiba, who have emerged as one of the tournament’s dark horses.

In the day’s second quarter-final, South C Rangers cruised past Steplink with a 3–1 win.

Rangers captain Stephen Oduor scored two first-half penalties, both awarded after Steplink defenders handled the ball in the box. The errors left Steplink deflated, and Rangers capitalised further when Samuel Kigo struck early in the second half after a neat exchange of passes.

Steplink managed a consolation goal but were unable to threaten Rangers’ dominance.

The remaining quarter-final fixtures are scheduled for today, pitting Basel against Kuwinda and State City against Kuwinda United.

The winners will join Akiba and South C Rangers in the semi-finals slated for December 16, setting up what promises to be a thrilling battle for a place in the final.

The Super Cup has attracted significant attention due to its unprecedented prize package. This year’s champions will drive away with a 33-seater matatu, while the runners-up will win a 11-seater matatu. The team finishing third will take home a sedan.

Additionally, each participating team has already received Sh50,000 and a full kit comprising jerseys, shorts and socks for 25 players. The rewards, among the most generous in community football, have positioned the tournament as a major boost for youth and grassroots teams.

For many clubs, the prospect of winning a matatu is transformative. Teams intend to register the vehicles in transport saccos to generate revenue, easing the financial constraints that often hinder community football outfits. The tournament’s impact has been widely praised by coaches, players and local fans.