×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Teams eye glory as Abbas Khalif Cup enters decisive stage

By Frankline Kipruto | Dec. 11, 2025

The Abbas Khalif Super Cup has entered its decisive phase after weeks of spirited competition involving 40 teams drawn from the five wards of Lang’ata Constituency.

The tournament, which kicked off in November with eight teams per ward playing a round-robin format, has energised grassroots football and is set to conclude with a grand final on December 20 at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Quarter-final action began on Tuesday, with Akiba edging Jua Kali Madaraka 1–0 in a tense encounter.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Captain Anas Mahad scored the lone goal in the second half, finishing calmly to send his team into the semi-finals. The hard-fought victory capped a strong campaign for Akiba, who have emerged as one of the tournament’s dark horses.

In the day’s second quarter-final, South C Rangers cruised past Steplink with a 3–1 win.

Rangers captain Stephen Oduor scored two first-half penalties, both awarded after Steplink defenders handled the ball in the box. The errors left Steplink deflated, and Rangers capitalised further when Samuel Kigo struck early in the second half after a neat exchange of passes.

Steplink managed a consolation goal but were unable to threaten Rangers’ dominance.

The remaining quarter-final fixtures are scheduled for today, pitting Basel against Kuwinda and State City against Kuwinda United.

The winners will join Akiba and South C Rangers in the semi-finals slated for December 16, setting up what promises to be a thrilling battle for a place in the final.

The Super Cup has attracted significant attention due to its unprecedented prize package. This year’s champions will drive away with a 33-seater matatu, while the runners-up will win a 11-seater matatu. The team finishing third will take home a sedan.

Additionally, each participating team has already received Sh50,000 and a full kit comprising jerseys, shorts and socks for 25 players. The rewards, among the most generous in community football, have positioned the tournament as a major boost for youth and grassroots teams.

For many clubs, the prospect of winning a matatu is transformative. Teams intend to register the vehicles in transport saccos to generate revenue, easing the financial constraints that often hinder community football outfits. The tournament’s impact has been widely praised by coaches, players and local fans.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Lang’ata Constituency Abbas Khalif Super Cup Ulinzi Sports Complex The Super Cup
.

Latest Stories

Joseph Styles: Budding host opens up on love, radio, life in the spotlight
Joseph Styles: Budding host opens up on love, radio, life in the spotlight
Entertainment
By Ronald Kipruto
4 hrs ago
Why lighter tax burden on workers is good for the economy
Opinion
By Raimond Molenje
4 hrs ago
Kenya to share only aggregate health data with U.S. under Sh323bn deal
National
By Mercy Kahenda
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

E is the new A as girls outshine boys in pioneer Grade 9 exams
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
E is the new A as girls outshine boys in pioneer Grade 9 exams
No jubilation as parents struggle with meaning of KJSEA results
By Standard Team 4 hrs ago
No jubilation as parents struggle with meaning of KJSEA results
New dawn as 'first-born' class of CBE transitions to senior school
By Irene Githinji 4 hrs ago
New dawn as 'first-born' class of CBE transitions to senior school
Gachagua: Tribalism is a false narrative to distract Kenyans
By Irene Githinji 4 hrs ago
Gachagua: Tribalism is a false narrative to distract Kenyans
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved