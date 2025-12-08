×
Moi teams triumph in Manyatta tournaments

By Ben Ahenda | Dec. 8, 2025
Kimoi Moi of Sosian Energy in action against against NCBA during the Moi Cup final match at the Manyatta Polo Club.
‎[Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

They started off badly but ended up victorious.

The teams of Sosian Energy led by Craig Millar and Kimoi Moi and Play With Fitness side led by Gideon Moi and Pete Griffiths, won Moi Cup and Martin Kesier Memorial Trophy respectively.

Moi Cup was a first division event while Martin Kesier Memorial Trophy was a Division Two Championship.

The two sides (Sosian Energy and Play With Fitness) overpowered their opponents in their final two matches to romp home with unassailable points in the round-robin matches to win the two titles respectively.

In their final match, Sosian Energy broke the unbeaten record of the stubborn NCBA side dismissing them 9-5.5 in a fast but entertaining match at Manyatta Polo Club in Gilgil yesterday.

The victory saw Sosian Energy top the Moi Cup table standings with six points from three matches with a superior goals aggregate of 21 against 19.5 to win the coveted trophy.

NCBA ended up as runner-up with the same (six) points with inferior goals aggregate of 17.5 against 18.5 having beaten Bioline and Offbeat Safaris in her first two matches.

“We had to change tactics by bringing in Craig Millar and Phyllipa Gulden at the back to defend the title while myself and Izzy Stichbury remained at the front to confuse our opponents in order to score easily,” Kimoi told Standard Sports.

He promised to carry the same spirit this weekend during the Christmas Ndume Cup at the same venue.

Again, Sosian Energy must thank the Offbeat Safaris team of Raph Nzomo, Archie Voorspuy, Nick Millar and Isaac Maina who hit top contenders Bioline.

Related Topics

Sosian Energy Moi Cup Play With Fitness Martin Kesier Memorial Trophy
