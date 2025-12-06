Bioline prove too good for Sosian Energy in Moi Cup tie

‎Gideon Moi ( in Red helmet)of Play With Fitness battles for the ball against a Johnny Walker player during the Kesier Trophy polo match at the Manyatta Polo Club in Nakuru. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Bioline overcame Sosian Energy 7-3 to send a stern warning to their opponents of their intention to win the annual Moi Cup in a one-sided match at Manyatta Polo Club in Gilgil on Friday.

Jake Coventry and Ed Burbidge each scored a hat-trick, with Hromi Nzomo managing a double to steer their team to victory.

On their part, Craig Millar replied with a double and Kimoi Moi with one for the losers.

NCBA also made a good start in the Moi Cup, seeing off Offbeat Safaris 6-4 after both teams started the match on an equal footing.

Handicap 2.5 Will Millar scored a hat-trick, two in the first chukka and one in the third chukka, with Cheza Millar (first), Will Millar (third) and Jennie Camm (fourth) adding the others in the subsequent chukkas.

After a dry spell in the first chukka, Nick Millar and Raphael Nzomo returned the favour to Offbeat Safaris with two fast goals in the second and third chukkas, respectively, while Isaac Maina wrapped it up in the fourth chukka with a double.

In the Martin Kesier Memorial Trophy, the Second Division of the Main Cup, Gideon Moi starred after a long layoff, scoring two goals for Play With Fitness in their 4-1 victory over Johnny Walker.

Gideon, who was in a class of his own, also contributed several assists that enabled Pete Griffiths and Tom Manson to increase the tally for the winners as players exchanged ponies owing to the hot weather conditions.

Gideon said it was good to be back into action with a bang after a long layoff.

“I’m happy to be back but with a bang and a formidable win,” Gideon told Standard Sports.

Johnny Walker, whose team comprised of Lekishon, Rowena Stichbury, Emily Stonewigg and Charlotte Manson, played their hearts out but could only manage a goal that came in the third chukka. It was scored by Stichbury.

Sanlam is the other team featuring in the Second Division tournament.

Jack Ole Toto scored Sanlam’s four goals, three in the first chukka and one in the second one.

Sanlam defeated Johnny Walker 4-3 in the latter’s second match. Charlotte Manson scored the loser’s hat-trick. In their second match, Play With Fitness lost 3-2 against Sanlam.

Jack Ole Toto scored a hat-trick for Sanlam, while Gideon (Moi) and Griffiths (Pete) replied for Play With Fitness.