Battle for men's league title now turned into tight two-horse battle

Impala Hockey Club's Levis Omondi and Peter Muinde of Peter Axiom in a Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The trophy is USIU-A and former champions Butali’s to lose thanks to their eight-point lead.

Lakers top the women’s table as holders Blazers keep title hopes alive in second place.

The battle for the 2025 Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Men’s Premier League title is down to a two-horse race.

United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Mashujaa and former holders Butali Warriors are in pole position to lift this season’s trophy.

It became evident at the weekend that defending champions Western Jaguars will need more than a miracle to catch up with the two sides that have created an eight-point difference at the top of the standings.

USIU-A top the table tied on 32 points with Butali, who are second due to an inferior goal difference. Three goals separate Mashujaa and Warriors after 14 matches rounds of matches, won 10, drawn two and lost two.

However, the students top the table having conceded less goals than Warriors who are looking to recapture the title they lost to Jaguars last season.

Mashujaa beat former champions Strathmore University Gladiators 2-1 at the weekend to topple Butali from the league summit.

Jaguars on the other hand dropped more points in a very costly goalless draw against 2012 winners Nairobi Sikh Union reducing their chances of successfully defending their title. They are third with 24 points from 14 matches having registered six wins, six draws and two defeats.

Debutants Daikyo Heroes, who recovered from a slow start that threatened their stay in the top tier, are fourth with 21 points after discovering a winning formula that has seen them win five matches in a row.

In a season that has been very unkind to former champions, Sikh Union are fifth with 20 points, struggling giants Kenya Police are seventh with 15, while Gladiators are battling demotion in ninth place with 14 points.

Police, Parklands Sports Club, who are eighth with 14 points, Strathmore and bottom-placed KCA University are all not safe from the relegation axe. However, the law enforcers have played 13 and must utilise their remaining five encounters to move up the table. In the women’s Premier League title hunt, Lakers Hockey Club top the table with 33 points from 14 outings. The Kisumu-based side has won 10 matches, drawn three and lost one. Defending champions Blazers Hockey Club are second with 29 points. The former African queens are the only side yet to taste defeat this season.

Blazers have 29 points garnered from eight wins and five draws. The battle for the women’s title is now between Lakers and Blazers who are keen to make the best out of their remaining matches and firm grip on their trophy. USIU-A Spartans are third with 26 points from 17 encounters. Strathmore Scorpions are fourth with 24 points one more than fifth placed Sliders Hockey Club.

Amira Sailors are sixth with 20 points, debutants Kisumu Queens, who earned one point from their Nairobi trip this weekend, are seventh with 18 points from 15 matches.

Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) are last with seven points from 13 outings followed by Twinkle Hockey club who have eight and Kenyatta University (KU) Titans who have 16.