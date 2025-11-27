Mombasa Open Tong-Il Moo-Do open returns

Lorna Abiero (right) and Mildred Akinyi in past action. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Preparations for the 12th edition of the Mombasa Open Tong-Il Moo-Do International Martial Arts Championship are in top gear.

Over 50 countries from across the globe have confirmed their participation. The tournament set for December 10-23 at the Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa returns to Kenya after last year’s funding crisis that saw the event cancelled twice.

The Kenya Tong-Il Moo-Do Federation (KMTF) was forced to postpone in August then cancelled it in December leading to trouble with the World Tong-Il Moo-Do Federation (WTMF).

KMTF president Clarence Mwakio said the country’s failure to host the event had led to sanctions but intervention of Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Salim Mvurya saved Kenya from a ban.

“After over 20 months of waiting, we have been able to get a letter of approval to host the 12th edition of the Mombasa Open Tong-Il Moo-Do Championship from the CS of Sports,” Mwakio said.

Mwakio added that the federation is working around the clock to ensure that this year’s event is a huge success.

“We are not only committed to hosting this event, but we are working hard to ensure we overcome last year’s setbacks and deliver a world class event," said Mwakio.

"The 12th edition of the Mombasa Open will not only showcase skill and discipline, but will also show Kenya’s organizational capability and resilience.”

Kenyans will battle it out with their fellow Africans as well as opponents from different parts of the world. South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, Zambia, Angola, Morocco, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana and Burkina Faso are among African countries expected at the championship.

European countries such as Denmark, Finland, England, Germany, Russia and Turkey have also confirmed their participation.

A large delegation is expected from Asian countries which are big in martial arts.

South Korea, India, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Iran and Nepal are some of the Asian nations that will compete in Mombasa.

Kenya’s team Jasiri has intensified training in readiness for the challenge.