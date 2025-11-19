Wangari adds to Kenya's medal tally, eyes more Deaflympics glory

Deaflympics silver medalist Serah Wangari Kimani wins women's 10000m category at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi on Thursday September 11, 2025. [KSFD]

Serah Wangari Kimani is rejuvenated and focused to make it to the podium in women’s 5,000m and the marathon categories at the ongoing Tokyo 2025 Summer Deaflympics in Japan.

This is after she raced to the line in 37:24.37 to bag for Kenya bronze in the energy sapping women’s 10,000m race held at the Komazawa Olympic Park Stadium yesterday.

At first, the 36-year-old was down and dejected after the competition was over, she was wondering what could have gone wrong for her to finish the contest in fourth place, despite the meticulous preparations she had put in place way back on the rugged terrains of Nyandarua.

But Lady Luck smiled on her as she was quickly sought after by the organisers following an avalanche of disqualifications that saw results of seven athletes nullified.

Consumed in the nullification spree was third-placed Chunhua Yang of China who was penalised for using illegal shoes in the race.

This saw Wangari upgraded from fourth to third, winning bronze that brought Kenya’s tally to one gold, two silvers and a bronze on Day 3 of the global sports extravaganza currently in its 25th edition.

“The call has added a smile on my face, I feel I can face the women’s 5,000m and the marathon with lots of confidence. I want to bag gold in them,” Wangari said.

Ahead of the two forthcoming events, Wangari has said she will go back to the drawing board with Jebichii Kandagor, where they will come up with a plan to ensure the women’s 5,000m and marathon titles return home.

“So far, we have no injuries, we are just going to be focused as we plan for the rest of the events.

“I did a lot of endurance training in Nyahururu and this should help me make it to the podium in the events. I’m also grateful for this bronze which I’m dedicating to the people of Kenya, for their resilience in the face of adversity,” she said.

While hailing Wangari for the job well done, Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi congratulated all the medallists and the athletes currently plying trade for the country in Tokyo. “I’m also happy to be here to give support to our dedicated Kenyan contingent, I’m here to emphasise government commitment to them.

“All athletes will be supported equally as per the promise made by President William Ruto.

“I want to state that good performance in this championship will be rewarded in equal measure. Gold will be rewarded with Sh3 million, silver Sh2 million and bronze Sh1 million.

“When the athletes travel back, all gold medalists will be booked in business class, as per the commitment made by the president.

“I’m so positive and confident that this team will make history in the Tokyo Games. I also urge Kenyans living in Tokyo to come out in large numbers to support our athletes,” Mwangi said.