Team Kenya arrives in Bangladesh for 2025 Women's Kabaddi World Cup with high hopes

Kenya women's Kabaddi team in Dhaka, Bangladesh [Kabbadi Media]

Kenya women's Kabaddi team has landed in Dhaka, Bangladesh, ready to fly the country’s flag high at the 2nd Women’s Kabaddi World Cup, set to take place from November 17–24, 2025.

The historic tournament will see 12 nations from four continents compete for global glory.

Africa will be represented by Kenya, Uganda, and Zanzibar, with Kenya’s participation marking a bold step in expanding the country’s presence in non-traditional sports on the global stage.

The Kenyan squad with great talent, discipline, and ambition was unveiled ahead of departure and features standout names such as Mercy Obiero (Captain) and Shabbie Sandra (Vice-Captain). The team is under the leadership of Head Coach Kevin Wire and Team Manager Ashlyn Joyce.

Full Squad: Mercy Obiero (C), Shabbie Sandra (VC) ,Diana Omosso, Lavenda Awuor,Ann Gorety, Berryl Odeny ,Vivian Ogolla ,Stacy Karanja ,Lourine Fletcher, Lizzane Owino ,Brenda Onyango, Mary Wahu, Getrude Cherotich and Christine Oketch.

The team has been drawn in Group B, facing off against some strong contenders: Zanzibar, Chinese Taipei, Iran, Poland, and Nepal.

The tournament, hosted by Bangladesh, includes kabaddi giants India (defending champions), Iran, and host nation Bangladesh, alongside global competitors like Poland, Germany, and Argentina. Kenya enters the competition as a strong African contender, aiming to challenge the dominance of Asian powerhouses and prove the strength of its rising kabaddi program.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports continues to support Kenya’s representation, seeing this as a great opportunity to position Kenya in the global kabaddi scene and empower women athletes.

As the countdown begins, fans across the continent are rallying behind the Lionesses of kabaddi, hoping to see them make a mark in Dhaka.