Little Fish rule the roost at Minnows gala

Mumu Nalia of Little Fish Swim club in Girls. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Little Fish Swim Club dominated both the boys and girls contests at the Nairobi County Swimming Association (NCSA) Minnows Swimming Championship held at Kiota School over the weekend.

Little Fish topped the rankings with 72 and 63 medals cumulative in the boys and girls categories respectively.

The boys were unstoppable grabbing 38 gold, 25 silver and nine bronze medals. Sailfish Swim Club settled for second best with a total of 54 medals, 16 gold, 24 silver and 14 bronze while Braeburn Swim Club ranked third with 13 gold, seven silver and four bronze.

Cavina School and Adventure Talents finished fourth and fifth with 19 and 27 medals.

It was same script different casts in the girls challenge as Little Fish, Sailfish, Braeburn and Cavina School took the first four positions. Little Fish once again outclassed their opponents to emerge tops with 26 gold, 22 silver and 15 bronze medals.

Sailfish was second with 16 gold, nine silver and 10 bronze whereas Braeburn completed the top three with 12 gold, 16 silver and nine bronze medals. Cavina School garnered a total of 29 medals to finish fourth while Genesis Sports Limited was fifth with 11.

Sulwe Muga of Little Fish and Zuri Ragae of Seahorses Aquatic Center emerged the best swimmers in the boys and girls six years and under category. Muga accumulated a total of 20 points, four more than his teammate Damian Ateya who was second with 16.

Nditika Njoroge of Seahorses was third with five points.