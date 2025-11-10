Gor Mahia moves to top of SportPesa league after 2-0 win over Kenya Police

Gor Mahia's Enock Morrison and Boniface Muchiri of Ulinzi amidst Spoprtpesa Premier League at Kasarani. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia moved top of the SportPesa Premier League standings yesterday after edging out defending champions Kenya Police 2-0 at Nyayo Stadium.

Gor leapfrogged Kakamega Homeboyz at the summit after Homeboyz dropped two points following their 1-1 draw with Murang'a Seal in a day that turned out to be a day of draws.

Bottom-placed APS Bomet bagged their first point at home after holding Mathare United to a 1-1 draw at a rain-soaked Kericho Green Stadium.

Another 1-1 draw followed at the coast when Bandari scored late to deny KCB maximum points in Mombasa.

Shabana picked up maximum points when they ended their winless streak after a 1-0 win over Ulinzi Stars.

Back at Nyayo, Felix Oluoch handed Gor the perfect start when he scored in the opening minute for an early 1-0 lead before Sharif Musa struck the second in the 29th minute.

That vital victory took Gor top with 16 points, a point above Homeboyz and with a game in hand.

At Bukhungu Stadium, Murang'a Seal slowed down Kakamega Homeboyz's charge at the top after rallying from behind to force a 1-1 draw against the hosts.

Homeboyz were one point clear at the top of the 18-team league with 14 points, hunting for a win that could have stretched their lead at the top to 17 points.

Portiphar Odhiambo gave Homeboyz the lead in the 16th minute, converting a spot kick after being awarded a penalty, which saw them lead 1-0 at the break.

It took 73 minutes for the visitors to strike when Paul Ngugi restored not only parity, but also secured an important one point for Muranga Seal after the 1-1 draw.

With the second consecutive draw, Homeboyz dropped to second in the standings with 15 points.

At Ulinzi Sports Complex, Shabana ended their five-match winless streak with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ulinzi Stars, their first against the soldiers since returning to the Premier League.

Mark Okola netted for the Glamour Boys in the 15th minute, as the victory brought a big relief for coach Peter Okidi, who had increasingly come under pressure from fans over their poor run of form.

After a fine start to the season that saw Shabana fans flirt with top spot for two weeks, a recent slump in form saw them pick just two points from a possible 15.

The win moved Shabana to seventh with 11 points, five points behind leaders Gor Mahia.

Ulinzi suffered their fourth defeat in eight matches this season, results that leave them second last in the standings with six points.

Meanwhile, bottom-placed APS Bomet rallied from behind despite being 10 men down to force a 1-1 draw against Mathare United at a muddy and watery Kericho Green Stadium.

Hansel Ochieng converted a late penalty deep into added time to secure a point against Mathare United, earning their first home point of the season.