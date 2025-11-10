KDF edge Kenya Police to win fourth leg of National Boxing League

Kenya's Peter Abuti (right) and Njinnou Mouandat in action at Kasarani Gymnasium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Defending champions Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) won the fourth and penultimate leg of the National Boxing League to increase their chances of closing the gap and possibly retaining the title against record champions Kenya Police for the second consecutive year.

KDF accumulated 26 points, beating the policemen by three points in a tight race in Nanyuki over the weekend.

Kenya Prisons were third with eight points ahead of Laikipia and Nakuru Counties, who tied on five points apiece, as Kibra followed with four, Nakuru Amateur Boxing Club (ABC) three, while Mbaraki and Githurai 44 tied on two points and Kongowea one point, among teams that reached the points bracket.

Both KDF and Police had nine boxers in the finals, which explained the rivalry between them in the fight for top honours.

Kenya Prisons had three boxers among the three top teams in the league in the absence of Nairobi County, who failed to honour the fourth leg of the league championships.

However, the policemen still lead the table standings with 60 points, ahead of KDF, who have 47 points after missing one leg of the league championships owing to work commitments.

In Nanyuki, most of the experienced boxers won their bouts in the finals as the search for those who’ll take part in the Elite World Men Boxing Championships in Dubai from December 2-13 started in earnest.

Africa Boxing Championships light middleweight gold medallist Boniface Mogunde of Kenya Police defeated Lucky Nyiro of KDF 3-0.

Africa Games middleweight gold medallist Edwin Okong’o, who grabbed a bronze medal in the Africa Zone Three Boxing Championships, defeated his long-time rival in that weight category, George Cosby of Kenya Police, on points.

Also, national bantamweight champion Shaffi Bakari, who boxes for Kenya Police, is another boxer who made a good comeback after two previous painful loses in the hands of military man Dennis Muthama.

“This was a good one, and we have just started the race, and I hope to finish well,” said Bakari.

Bakari beat Chris Musyoki of Kenya Prisons on points.

Nakuru boy Caleb Wandera, who recently crossed over to Kenya Police, won his light welterweight bout against Francis Riziki of Kenya Prisons on the referee stop contest (RSC) in the second round.

Wandera lost in the quarterfinals of the regional championships.

One of the weights that has generated consistent rivalry this season is that of the light heavyweight (81kg).

Here, the contest was between policeman Humphrey ‘Jakababa’ Ochieng’ and Robert Okaka of KDF.

Okaka won on points for the second consecutive time.