Rono targets back-to-back men's 800m title at Deaflympics

Deaflympics men's 800m champion Elikana Kiprop Rono trains at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Langata ahead of the Tokyo 2025 Summer Deaflympics set for Japan from Saturday next week. [KSFD]

I won’t let the Europeans deny me gold in Japan. The medal belongs to the Kenyan people.

These were the words of Deaflympics men’s 800m champion Elikana Kiprop Rono as he trained at Ulinzi Sports Complex, as he seeks to defend the crown at the forthcoming Tokyo 2025 Summer Deaflympics set for Saturday next week.

Rono is inspired to guard the title in the 25th edition of the quadrennial multi-sport event by World and Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi who is his role model. The 25-year-old athlete says retaining the crown will affirm his dominance in the competition.

Rono clinched gold in the previous Deaflympics held in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, in 2022, clocking 1:54.75 seconds to give Kenya the deserved glory.

He says his body was in perfect shape, as he is training rigorously with the rest of Team Kenya at their residential camp at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Kenya will field three athletes in the men’s 800m, with Rono leading compatriots John Koech and Brian Kiptoo.

The trio qualified for the Tokyo Deaflympics by claiming the podium places in order at the national trials held in September at the Ulinzi Sports complex in Nairobi.

Without revealing many details, Rono said they have come up with an elaborate plan aimed at ensuring that Kenya sweeps the podium. With Spaniard Jaime Martinez having given him a run for his money in Brazil, Rono has planned to leave nothing to chance this time around. Martinez won the silver medal after crossing the line just 13 milliseconds behind Rono.

“I feel good to participate in the Deaflympics for the second time. I want to make it memorable by running strongly because last time, he (Martinez) was so close to beating me. This time I won’t give him or any other athlete that chance,” he said.

Rono says he began running while studying at Iten Primary School for the Deaf in Elgeyo-Marakwet County, having been introduced into the sport by his father, David Chengweno, and uncle Rejan Kimathi.

He recalls winning several races during his time at Kapsabet Secondary School for the Deaf – an achievement that motivated him to pursue a career in athletics.

Admiring Wanyonyi for his consistently impressive performance over the distance, Rono says his greatest wish is to compete against him, believing that such an opportunity would go a long way in making him a stronger athlete.

“Wanyonyi is my role model. I love the way he works hard and is so passionate about his craft; this has seen him win major races. Competing against him will not only inspire me, but will take my game to the next level,” Rono said.