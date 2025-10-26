Winners bask in the glory of Stanchart Marathon titles

The winner Bernard Chepkwony finishes the 42km Elite Athletes category during the 22nd edition of The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi, on October 26, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard

Iten-based Benard Chepkwony braved a chilly morning to clock 2:11:01 and win the 22nd edition of Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon on Sunday.

Alex Chepkwik (2:11:26) and Ezekiel Kemboi Omulo (2:11:40) completed the men’s marathon podium in that order.

Hellen Chepkorir was the women’s winner, breezing to the tape in 2:27:17 to lift the coveted title. Naomi Chepkorir (2:27:37) and Jepkemboi Scholastica (2:29:18) came second and third.

Both Chepkwony and Chepkorir went home with Sh2 million each for their feat which saw them floor other 30,602 participants in the global athletic showdown whose aim this this year was to raise Sh175 million, both in cash and in kind, to be channeled to the bank’s Futuremakers program. A total of Sh12.9 million was awarded in terms of prizes during the event.

“I trained well at my base in Iten before I came for this race, the victory has given me hope ahead of international races I have planned for next season,” Chepkwony told Standard Sports.

In the men’s half marathon, Joshua Kithuku emerged the winner after clocking 1:02:35 while Fridah Rerimoi bagged the women’s title in 1:14:23.

This year's race targeted over 30,000 participants from over 100 nationalities.

It featured seven categories: the full marathon (42km), half marathon (21km), 10km race, 21km wheelchair race, 5km Family Fun Run, CEO Challenge, and Corporate Challenge. Participants during the 22nd edition of The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi, on October 26, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard

"This diversity ensures the event remains inclusive, attracting participants from all walks of life — from elite athletes to families and business leaders,” the race organizers’ said.

"Proceeds from this year's marathon will go towards the Futuremakers program. This is our community approach to helping youth learn, earn and grow. The race also advocated for sustainability through planting of tree seedlings."

Speaking at the conclusion of the event, Kariuki Ngari, Stanchart Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kenya & Africa said: “The 22nd edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon has been remarkable, marked by a significant rise in elite runners, sponsors, and overall participation. With the backing of over 40 sponsors and partners, we successfully delivered an exceptional experience for all participants. Fans during the 22nd edition of The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi, on October 26, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard

"This year, our focus was on hosting an inclusive and sustainable event. Through our partners we have once again supported this commitment by providing mothers’ rooms and nursing stations along the route and at the venue, ensuring comfort for parents and their children throughout the marathon.”

Through the marathon, the Bank plans to plant two million trees in the next five years. They also advocated for reduction of single plastics use during the event. Among the global beaters the race has produced is former world record holder Dennis Kimetto .

In collaboration with Athletics Kenya, the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon secured the prestigious World Athletics Road Race Label in 2023. This means that runners can compete at their best and be ranked against other elite athletes globally.