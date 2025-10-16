Confusion mars Police's chase for history in Champions League

Kenya Police Alyn Mangeni (left) in action against Mogadishu City's Hassan Adan during the 2025/2026 CAF Champions League campaign at Nyayo National Stadium, on September 20, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Confusion surrounds Kenya Police chase for history in the CAF Champions League tie against Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman following uncertainty over the venue, as the nation continues to mourn the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The match, originally set for today at Nyayo Stadium from 3pm, has been thrown into doubt after the government confirmed that Raila’s national funeral mass will take place at Nyayo.

The situation worsened after chaos erupted at Kasarani Stadium yesterday—the venue Police had earlier considered as an alternative for the continental fixture—when thousands of mourners overran the stadium during a public viewing of Raila’s body.

Police officers had to use tear gas to disperse the crowd.

This unexpected mix-up has left both the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and Police management in a tight spot, scrambling to confirm whether the crucial Champions League second preliminary round match will still go ahead as planned.

Police and Nairobi United are on the verge of writing a new chapter in the country’s football history as they prepare for decisive continental matches this weekend.

Police will take on Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman while Nairobi United will host Tunisia’s Etoile Sportive du Sahel (ESS) on Sunday in the CAF Confederation Cup.

No Kenyan team has ever reached the CAF Champions League group stage, and Police are determined to end that long wait.

For Nairobi United, it is a chance to follow in the footsteps of record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia, who in 2018 and 2019 reached the Confederation Cup group stage after memorable victories against South Africa’s Supersport United and Cameroon’s New Star, respectively.

Police FC captain David Ochieng said the team is ready for the big challenge after consistent performances in the FKF Premier League helped them stay sharp.

“For Friday’s match, as you can see, we are very ready because we have had the league matches. It has been a boost for us for the upcoming match against Al Hilal…we know they are a good side,” said Ochieng.

He added that the team understands the magnitude of the task but remains focused on victory.

“We are prepared for it, and we are ready to battle them because it will be a do-or-die match. They want to get to the group stage, and so are we,” Ochieng stated.

The second preliminary round marks the final step before the group stages of both the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup. It is at this point where only the strongest sides across Africa survive, with continental heavyweights entering the fray.

For Police, victory over Al Hilal—one of Africa’s most decorated clubs—would not only make history but also send a strong message that Kenyan football is rising again on the continental stage.

Meanwhile, Nairobi United, popularly known as Naibois, are so far enjoying their debut in the Confederation Cup campaign after winning the FKF Cup while still in the National Super League.

Despite being newcomers, head coach Nicholas Muyoti is confident his side has prepared well for the task ahead.

“That was also a good match (against Homeboyz) to help us in preparing for the Confederation Cup. We have noticed the things that we need to work on. We had a problem of scoring, which I think we have sorted. Our defence is also okay, and now we will be working on possession and how to hit teams on the counterattack and score from it when needed,” Muyoti said.

The Tunisians, however, present a tough test for Naibois. Etoile du Sahel are one of Africa’s traditional powerhouses, boasting vast experience and quality, including Kenyan international defender Alphonce Omija in their ranks.