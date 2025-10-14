Harambee Stars hoping to have the last laugh against Ivory Coast

Harambee Stars' Daniel Sakari, Marvin Nabwire and Austin Odhiambo arrive for a training session at the Police Sacco Grounds ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match and travel to Abidjan to take on Ivory Coast next Tuesday. Oct 6, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya’s Harambee Stars will be out to spoil Ivory Coast’s World Cup dream when they clash in the final Group F match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers tonight at the Alassane Ouattara Ebimpé Olympic Stadium in Abidjan from 10pm.

Although Kenya are already out of the race for a ticket to next year’s global football showpiece in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, they could still have a say in who tops the group and qualifies automatically.

Ivory Coast currently lead Group F with 23 points, just one ahead of Gabon, who play Burundi at the same time.

A draw or loss for the African champions against Kenya, coupled with a Gabon victory, would see the Elephants drop to second and forced into a final qualification round.

That means Harambee Stars, even without a chance to qualify, hold the key to the destiny of the top two teams.

During the first leg, Kenya held the star-studded Ivorians to a goalless draw, a result that gave the East Africans confidence that they can stand toe to toe with Africa’s best. Tonight, they will be looking to go one better — by taking all three points.

Assistant coach Vasili Manousakis said the team will not sit back but will instead play with belief and intent.

“Any time the national team takes the pitch, the intention is to win. We know the quality of Ivory Coast; they are yet to lose, showing they are a tough side,” said Manousakis.

“We have to dig deep and be proud of ourselves. The mindset is to play on the front foot and go for the win.

“Sitting back can make it a very long match, so we will take the game to them. Our target is at least to finish third, which I believe will be a respectable position considering how far we’ve come.”

Kenya’s in-form striker Ryan Ogam, who scored the winner against Burundi in their last outing, said he was motivated to represent his country and give his all.

“It’s a big pleasure to wear the national team jersey. For me, the jersey weighs tons because it represents millions of Kenyans,” said Ogam.

“I always want to give my best and inspire other players who wish to be here. I’ve been fortunate to have the goal-scoring touch recently, and I hope to help the team again.”

Head coach Benni McCarthy, speaking before the team’s departure to Abidjan, was clear that his side would not roll over for the reigning African champions.

“We know what is at stake. We are going into the lion’s den because for Côte d’Ivoire, a win secures qualification, but we are not here to do favours for anyone,” said McCarthy. “We are going there to win and take three points.”