Kimosop, Chebet win Kericho Cross Country meet

Caren Chebet celebrates after winning the 2025 Betika Cross Country in Kericho County on October 11, 2025. [Courtesy]

Victor Kimosop and Caren Chebet are the winners of the 2025 Betika Cross Country meeting held in Kericho County over the weekend.

Kimosop won the senior men's 10km category held at Kericho Teachers Training College course with a thrilling victory in 29:39:85, edging out second placed Charles Kaguri (29:41:95) and third placed Mathew Kipruto (29:47:88) in a breathtaking sprint finish.

In the fiercely contested senior women’s 10km race, Chebet delivered a dominant performance, crossing the line in 33:27:63, ahead of Abigael Chepkoech (33:54:73) and Diana Chepkemoi (34:13:85) who wrapped up the podium in second and third place.

The masters (50+ years) category proved that passion for running knows no age, as 52-year-old Kenneth Mungara stormed through the 2km loop in 6:22:24, while 50-year-old Alice Chelangat showcased remarkable endurance, finishing first in 7:17:28 in the women's category.

Winners in each category walked away with attractive cash prizes, with the 10km men’s and women’s champions each taking home Sh150,000, runners-up earning Sh100,000, and third-place finishers pocketing Sh75,000. The top 10 finishers in the 10km categories all received monetary awards.

In the mixed relay, the top team bagged Sh50,000, while Sh30,000, and Sh20,000 went to second and third placed sides in that order.

In the masters category, the top three finishers took home Sh30,000, Sh20,000, and Sh 10,000.

“Today’s race was pure energy. From the young first-timers to the seasoned masters, everyone gave it their all. This is exactly why we invest in community sports. Kenya’s next generation of champions is being moulded right here on home soil,” Betika Group Head of Brand Eric Mwiti told Standard Sports.

Athletics Kenya officials praised the Kericho leg for its strong turnout and competitive depth, emphasising that such regional events are crucial in discovering and nurturing fresh talent for both local and international competition.

The racing series now heads to its next leg later this season, as the momentum builds toward the grand finale under the BingwaFest Season Two circuit.