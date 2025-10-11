×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kenya out to rule continental triathlon tourney

By Jonah Onyango | Oct. 11, 2025
Kenyan athletes during Friday`s training in Kilifi ahead of the 2025 Africa Triathlon and Duathlon Cup. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya’s coast will once again turn into a stage of endurance and grit as the country hosts the seventh edition of the Africa Duathlon and Triathlon Cup this weekend in Kilifi. 

The entries are drawn from 12 countries, including hosts Kenya, Japan, Germany, Venezuela, Morocco, Mauritius, Austria, Hungary, Israel, Tanzania, Singapore, and Central African Republic.

For Team Kenya, a 20-member squad comprising elite, junior, and age-group athletes will represent the country in the two-day meet scheduled for today and tomorrow.

The events carry crucial Olympic and World Championship ranking points. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Last year marked Kenya’s debut in hosting the Duathlon Cup, and this year’s expanded edition reinforces its growing influence in Africa’s endurance sports calendar.

Men’s captain Joseph Okal will lead the Kenyan charge in the duathlon category.

“We’ve trained well, and the team is motivated,” Okal said.

“Our sessions have been structured and consistent. That gives us strength and endurance when we come down to the coast.”

Okal, who finished in 1:02:01 to win gold at the 2024 Africa Duathlon Cup in Kasarani, believes Kenya’s unity and home advantage could make the difference. 

“Being on home soil gives us confidence,” he said.

“It comes with pressure, yes, but good pressure—the kind that pushes you to perform your best. As captain, my focus is on the team first. We race as one, and that makes every finish line a shared victory.”

Women’s team captain Bernice Kariuki, who also features in triathlon, echoed his sentiments. 

“For running, I train at Strathmore, and for cycling, I prefer Limuru’s high altitude—it makes you stronger when you race near sea level,” she said.

“To perform at your best, you need to handle pressure well. Being at home gives us that extra motivation to represent our country proudly.” 

Among Kenya’s top entrants is Megan Irungu, who returns to the triathlon after clocking 1:26:14 in last season’s event, while Joset Kiarie will feature in the aquabike discipline, combining swimming and cycling. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Duathlon and Triathlon Cup Olympics Duathlon and Triathlon Cup Swimming Competition Aquabike
.

Latest Stories

How hospitals are punishing the poor even after death strikes
How hospitals are punishing the poor even after death strikes
National
By Standard Team
5 hrs ago
Families in pain as hospitals hold bodies over huge medical bills
National
By Emmanuel Kipchumba
5 hrs ago
IEBC registers 20,000 amid bias, foreign voter claims
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's opposition onslaught in by-elections shows why it matters
By Biketi Kikechi 5 hrs ago
Ruto's opposition onslaught in by-elections shows why it matters
ODM out to avoid embarrassment in make-or-break mini elections
By Harold Odhiambo 5 hrs ago
ODM out to avoid embarrassment in make-or-break mini elections
IEBC registers 20,000 amid bias, foreign voter claims
By Ndung’u Gachane 5 hrs ago
IEBC registers 20,000 amid bias, foreign voter claims
Power games unfold as Ruto begins tour of Kalonzo turf
By Philip Muasya 5 hrs ago
Power games unfold as Ruto begins tour of Kalonzo turf
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved