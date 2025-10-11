Kenya out to rule continental triathlon tourney

Kenyan athletes during Friday`s training in Kilifi ahead of the 2025 Africa Triathlon and Duathlon Cup. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya’s coast will once again turn into a stage of endurance and grit as the country hosts the seventh edition of the Africa Duathlon and Triathlon Cup this weekend in Kilifi.

The entries are drawn from 12 countries, including hosts Kenya, Japan, Germany, Venezuela, Morocco, Mauritius, Austria, Hungary, Israel, Tanzania, Singapore, and Central African Republic.

For Team Kenya, a 20-member squad comprising elite, junior, and age-group athletes will represent the country in the two-day meet scheduled for today and tomorrow.

The events carry crucial Olympic and World Championship ranking points.

Last year marked Kenya’s debut in hosting the Duathlon Cup, and this year’s expanded edition reinforces its growing influence in Africa’s endurance sports calendar.

Men’s captain Joseph Okal will lead the Kenyan charge in the duathlon category.

“We’ve trained well, and the team is motivated,” Okal said.

“Our sessions have been structured and consistent. That gives us strength and endurance when we come down to the coast.”

Okal, who finished in 1:02:01 to win gold at the 2024 Africa Duathlon Cup in Kasarani, believes Kenya’s unity and home advantage could make the difference.

“Being on home soil gives us confidence,” he said.

“It comes with pressure, yes, but good pressure—the kind that pushes you to perform your best. As captain, my focus is on the team first. We race as one, and that makes every finish line a shared victory.”

Women’s team captain Bernice Kariuki, who also features in triathlon, echoed his sentiments.

“For running, I train at Strathmore, and for cycling, I prefer Limuru’s high altitude—it makes you stronger when you race near sea level,” she said.

“To perform at your best, you need to handle pressure well. Being at home gives us that extra motivation to represent our country proudly.”

Among Kenya’s top entrants is Megan Irungu, who returns to the triathlon after clocking 1:26:14 in last season’s event, while Joset Kiarie will feature in the aquabike discipline, combining swimming and cycling.