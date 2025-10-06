Vihiga Queens off to flying start as FKF Women's Premier League kicks off

Akinyi Lavenda (left) of Ulinzi Starlets challenges Susan Malda of Vihiga Queens FC during their FKF Women Premier League match at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi on January 26, 2025. [File, Standard]

Former champions Vihiga Queens began the 2025–2026 FKF Women’s Premier League season in style, defeating Bungoma Queens 3-0 in the opener at the Bungoma Polytechnic Grounds on Sunday.

Determined to reclaim the title they last won in 2022, Vihiga showed early intent, with new signing Airine Madalina opening the scoring in the first half.

Martha Amunyolete added two more goals to seal a convincing win that placed the team top of the table on goal difference.

The win sets the tone for Vihiga’s campaign as they look to end the dominance of Kenya Police Bullets, who have lifted the title in the past two seasons.

The defending champions also started their title defence positively, edging Kayole Starlets 2-1 on Saturday.

Another big story of the weekend was the return of Madira Soccer Assassins, who marked their comeback to top-flight football with a 2-0 win over newcomers Gideon Starlets at Mumboha Grounds.

Rising Starlets forward Valarie Nekesa was the hero, scoring twice to hand Madira a perfect start and second place on the standings.

Elsewhere, Zetech Sparks overcame Kisped Queens 2-1, while Trinity Starlets beat Kisumu Allstarlets 4-2 in an entertaining six-goal thriller. Kibera Soccer Women and Ulinzi Starlets settled for a goalless draw in Nairobi.

After the opening round, Vihiga Queens lead the table on goal difference ahead of Madira Soccer Assassins, with Kenya Police Bullets and Trinity Starlets completing the early top four.

The results hint at a competitive season ahead as teams chase early momentum in the country’s top women’s league.