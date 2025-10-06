Kenya Shujaa and Lionesses captains confident of lifting Safari Sevens titles

From Left: Kenya Lionesses captain Sheila Chajira, Kenya Rugby Union CEO Thomas Odundo and Kenya Shujaa captain Samuel Asati during the launch of the 27th edition of Safari Sevens Rugby tournament at the KRU Grounds in Nairobi, on October 3, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya Shujaa captain Samuel Asati and Kenya Lionesses skipper Sheila Chajira believe their sides have what it takes to ensure trophies in the 27th edition of the annual Safari Sevens rugby championship remain at home.

Their sentiments have been echoed by the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Chief Executive Officer Thomas Odundo who reiterated that this year's Safari Sevens showdown, that returns to the historic Nyayo National Stadium (for the fourth time) in Nairobi on October 10-12 will be used by the two Kenyan sides as a launchpad towards the country's return to the prestigious HSBC World Rugby Sevens Division One categories.

"Our fitness is at par, going into the Safari Sevens showpiece, we are ready to defend the trophy," a fired up Asati told Standard Sports.

"We have new call-ups, they are blazing hot, they are giving experienced players a run for their money.

“The new players have the X factor to give Shujaa glory in this championship, and the fact that we are headed to the tournament on the backdrop of the just concluded National Sevens Circuit gives Shujaa an edge over other international rivals," Asati said.

The KCB rugby scrum-half said they are gelling with the new boys who are being helped to align with the Shujaa's game plan and structures ahead of the contest at Nyayo.

"We want to go back to the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Division One, so it is vital that the new inclusions are at par with the Shujaa playing philosophy, and Safari Sevens will be the ultimate ground to showcase that experience," Asati said.

Chajira, who also plays and coaches the Kenya Harlequin women’s RFC, says Kenya Lionesses are ready to wrestle the Safari Sevens title from defending champions Costa Blancas Barbarians who stunned them 24-10 in last year's finals held in Machakos.

"We started our preparations for Safari Sevens six weeks ago, during our training camp with visiting Tunisia in Nairobi, and this has made us ready for the tournament.

“We have three new inclusions in the team, picked from the National Sevens Circuit where all the Kenya Lionesses players also plied their trade," Chajira said.

"The new players have energy and this has created depth in our squad, our opponents should be ready to see dust in this tournament," warned Chajira who doubles as forward and center player for the Lionesses.

While echoing Asati and Chajira's views, Odundo said this year’s Safari Sevens tournament will be a great platform for Kenyan teams-Shujaa, Lionesses, KCB, the Cubs to showcase talent while plying trade at home.

"We hope to see quality competition in the showpiece, as we use the championship as a road map towards our return into the global rugby stage.

"Safari Sevens has been the best 7-Aside tournament in Africa and we urge fans to come out in large numbers to enjoy the experience, the hospitality and the entertainment that will engulf and electrify the Nyayo National Stadium during the period," Odundo said.

The KRU boss is pleased that more teams have registered for this year’s tournament, with Re Union Island, UK Sevens Select, French Renegades and Zambia joining the men's fray this season and Tunisia, Belgium and Zimbabwe coming on board to forage for the women's title.

"This year, the teams’ compositions are much stronger so we expect quality contests. Whichever sides that will lift the trophies will definitely deserve them," said Odundo.

The federation boss has tipped Shujaa to defend the men's title noting that the recently concluded National Sevens Circuit gave the side an opportunity to pick competent call-ups ahead of the task ahead.

"Lionesses also have the capability to reclaim the title, they have the depth now, so we just need to rally the crowd and urge Kenyans to turn up in large numbers at Nyayo to give them the needed push towards glory," Odundo said.

Again, while exploring ways to make the contest bigger and better in the future, Odundo still called upon the support from the 12th man saying: "We need the fans and the public into the stadium, this will draw the attention of corporate and sponsors to partner with the game.

“If, as KRU, we are able to get partners very early on board, then we can always ensure a very strong field in the tournament - as we will be in a position to cover their flights, accommodations and local costs for the Safari Sevens," Odundo said.

Apart from the Safari Sevens and the already outlined forthcoming international tournaments, Odundo said they are seeking support from partners and the Government to help Shujaa and the Lionesses return back to the World Rugby Sevens (HSBC) main divisions series.

The Safari Sevens has been staged every year since 1996 except in 2017, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and in 2022.