×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Lokedi blames fatigue for poor show in Delhi

By Stafford Ondego | Oct. 3, 2025

John Lokedi of Kenya in action in Men's 5000m - T13 Final during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at Stade de France, on August 31, 2024. [AFP]

John Lokedi has blamed fatigue for his performance in the ongoing New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The Kenyan athlete finished fourth in the men’s 5000m T13 finals, which was won by Russian Aleksandr Kostin on Wednesday. Algerian Abdelhadi Boudra and Brazilian Jean Oliveira da Silva settled for silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Lokedi started well in the first rounds before fading off in the dying minutes due to what looked like exhaustion.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“The race was good. There was no pressure. I competed in 1500m on Tuesday, I didn’t rest and this could have affected my performance. I tried all my best and I thank God for this performance. My aim was to reduce my time. My next project is training for Olympics 2028,” said Lekedi.

Just like Lokedi, Brian Esogon had a bad day in the office failing to qualify for the finals with a slow time despite finishing second in his heat in 400m T12.

But Sheila Wanyonyi was in cloud nine after breaking African record to win silver in javelin on Sunday.

“I knew getting a medal is not easy, but once I threw the first throw, I realised I can be in the medal bracket and pushed myself to win silver,” said Wanyonyi.

“There are a lot of competitions ahead, and from here I’m going to work on the mistakes. My target is to become a world record holder, nothing else.”

On her part, Nancy Chelagat, who won a silver medal in the 1500m said: “My aim was to improve on my time but unfortunately the weather couldn’t allow. I was training in a very cold area and here it’s too hot.”

Nathan Kemboi, an upper amputee who finished ninth in javelin on Monday, said he was satisfied with the results, citing poor preparations for the performance.

“I operated from home. I was training at any open ground I found and javelin needs an open place,” said Kemboi.  

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

John Lokedi New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Men’s 5000m T13 Finals
.

Latest Stories

Why proposed government asset valuation policy is bad for Kenya
Why proposed government asset valuation policy is bad for Kenya
Opinion
By Eric Nyadimo
57 mins ago
Ruto will get his second term due to Uhuru, clerics' prayers
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
57 mins ago
IEBC must embrace proactive communication ahead of 2027
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
57 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Cocaine highway: JKIA at the heart of international drug smuggling
By Francis Ontomwa 57 mins ago
Cocaine highway: JKIA at the heart of international drug smuggling
Inside Dalmas Otieno's emotional send-off
By Anne Atieno and Olivia Odhiambo 57 mins ago
Inside Dalmas Otieno's emotional send-off
Tried and tested: Gideon returns to Baringo politics, eyes Senate seat
By Julius Chepkwony 57 mins ago
Tried and tested: Gideon returns to Baringo politics, eyes Senate seat
Knife, condom, HIV kits: Court told chilling details in socialite's murder case
By Nancy Gitonga 57 mins ago
Knife, condom, HIV kits: Court told chilling details in socialite's murder case
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved