Kenya Police face Sudan's Al-Hilal in CAF Champions League final round

By Washington Onyango | Sep. 30, 2025

Kenya Police's Alyn Mangeni (left) plays against Mogadishu City's Hassan Adan during the 2025/2026 CAF Champions League campaign at Nyayo National Stadium, September 20, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Police are bracing for a tough battle against Sudan’s Al-Hilal Omdurman in the second and final round of the CAF Champions League preliminary stage after narrowly advancing past Mogadishu City.

Police, the reigning FKF Premier League champions, scraped through on a 3-3 aggregate score despite losing 2-0 in the second leg at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

The 3-1 win in the first leg at the same venue proved crucial, cushioning them from the weekend’s poor showing for head coach Etienne Ndayiragije side.

The law enforcers will now have to regroup quickly before facing Al-Hilal, one of Africa’s seasoned clubs.

The Sudanese giants sealed their slot after edging South Sudan’s Jamus 1-0 on aggregate, and they will be eyeing a return to the group stages.

For Police, however, the tie presents an opportunity to make history by qualifying for the lucrative group stage in their debut in the CAF Champions League.

“We played poor football and were not clinical. We were over confident and it almost cost us the next round in the continent’s most precious club football competition. That is unacceptable.

“We need to play better and that will be rectified in the next round because if we play like we did, we are out,” said Kenya Police head coach Etienne Ndayiragije.

