Nairobi United through to Confederation Cup second round

Nairobi United forward Dancan Omalla celebrates after scoring an equaliser goal against NEC of Uganda during their CAF Confederation Cup return leg match at Nyayo Stadium, on September 27, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Last year, if you would tell any Nairobi United fan that they will be playing in the CAF Confederations Cup leave alone the Premier League, many would call you a day dreamer.

Well, the Naibois players are daring to dream after punching their ticket to the second round of the Confederations Cup.

From playing in the National Super League (NSL) to brushing shoulders with African heavyweights, Naibois have truly undone themselves.

Former Kisumu Day striker Duncan Omalla scored the crucial goal as Nicholas Muyoti's men came from behind to force a 1-1 draw against Uganda’s National Enterprises Corporation (NEC) at NyayoStadium yesterday, and consequently book their place in the next round of the continental showpiece.

The result was enough to send the City Boys through on the away-goals rule, following last week’s 2-2 stalemate in the first leg at Nakivubo’s Hamz Stadium.

With a 3-3 aggregate score, Nairobi’s two goals away from home proved decisive.

NEC’s Charles Waibi opened the scoring early in the second half, but Omalla’s equaliser in the 64th minute settled the tie and sparked wild celebrations among the home fans.

The FKF Cup champions will now await to play either Tunisia’s giants ES Sahel or South Sudan’s Al Ahli Madani in October.

Speaking after the match, Nairobi United head coach Nicholas Muyoti said he is impressed with how his boys fought back despite being over run physically.

“We were overrun by NEC in the first half physically, an attribute that we must work on ahead of the next round. We had to switch our tactics, defending well and now we are through to the next round.

“We fear nobody ahead of the next stage. All we have to do is be more confident, bolder and aggressive, attributes that I believe will get us off the edge,” said Muyoti.