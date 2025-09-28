×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Nairobi United through to Confederation Cup second round

By Washington Onyango | Sep. 28, 2025

Nairobi United forward Dancan Omalla celebrates after scoring an equaliser goal against NEC of Uganda during their CAF Confederation Cup return leg match at Nyayo Stadium, on September 27, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Last year, if you would tell any Nairobi United fan that they will be playing in the CAF Confederations Cup leave alone the Premier League, many would call you a day dreamer.

Well, the Naibois players are daring to dream after punching their ticket to the second round of the Confederations Cup.

From playing in the National Super League (NSL) to brushing shoulders with African heavyweights, Naibois have truly undone themselves.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Former Kisumu Day striker Duncan Omalla scored the crucial goal as Nicholas Muyoti's men came from behind to force a 1-1 draw against Uganda’s National Enterprises Corporation (NEC) at NyayoStadium yesterday, and consequently book their place in the next round of the continental showpiece.

The result was enough to send the City Boys through on the away-goals rule, following last week’s 2-2 stalemate in the first leg at Nakivubo’s Hamz Stadium.

With a 3-3 aggregate score, Nairobi’s two goals away from home proved decisive.

NEC’s Charles Waibi opened the scoring early in the second half, but Omalla’s equaliser in the 64th minute settled the tie and sparked wild celebrations among the home fans.

The FKF Cup champions will now await to play either Tunisia’s giants ES Sahel or South Sudan’s Al Ahli Madani in October.

Speaking after the match, Nairobi United head coach Nicholas Muyoti said he is impressed with how his boys fought back despite being over run physically.

“We were overrun by NEC in the first half physically, an attribute that we must work on ahead of the next round. We had to switch our tactics, defending well and now we are through to the next round.

“We fear nobody ahead of the next stage. All we have to do is be more confident, bolder and aggressive, attributes that I believe will get us off the edge,” said Muyoti.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Nairobi United CAF Confederations Cup National Super League Kisumu Day Striker Duncan Omalla
.

Latest Stories

How St Aquinas turned the tide on teenage pregnancies
How St Aquinas turned the tide on teenage pregnancies
Education
By Juliet Omelo
16 mins ago
Why scrolling in the loo is harming your health
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
17 mins ago
UDA top official, bank sued in Sh32.5 million land saga
Rift Valley
By Daniel Chege
47 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why scrolling in the loo is harming your health
By Noel Nabiswa 17 mins ago
Why scrolling in the loo is harming your health
Jubilee's party comeback bid rattles Gachagua, opposition
By Irene Githinji and Edwin Nyarangi 47 mins ago
Jubilee's party comeback bid rattles Gachagua, opposition
UDA top official, bank sued in Sh32.5 million land saga
By Daniel Chege 47 mins ago
UDA top official, bank sued in Sh32.5 million land saga
Bandits in uniform: Police officers linked to illicit arms trade arrested
By Hudson Gumbihi 57 mins ago
Bandits in uniform: Police officers linked to illicit arms trade arrested
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved