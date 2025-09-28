Kenya Police keen to finish off the job

Kenya Police Alyn Mangeni (left) play against Mogadishu City's Hassan Adan during the 2025/2026 CAF Champions League campaign at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, September 20, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya Police coach Etienne Ndayiragije says his team will approach the return leg against Mogadishu City at Nyayo Stadium with respect and focus as they look to confirm their place in the next round of the CAF Champions League.

The Kenyan champions carry a strong 3-1 aggregate advantage after winning the first leg at Nyayo Stadium last weekend.

Goals from David Simiyu, Edward Omondi, and Eric Zakayo gave the law enforcers a comfortable lead, putting them in prime position to qualify for the second round of the preliminary stage.

But despite that healthy cushion, Ndayiragije has warned his players not to relax against the Somalia champions.

“We got a good result in the first leg, but we respect Mogadishu City and know they will come fighting,” he said ahead of the clash.

“This is football, and anything can happen if you are not ready.”

Kenya Police are making their debut in Africa’s top club competition and see this tie as a chance to write history.

Ndayiragije said the team’s preparation has been centred on balancing attack and defence while keeping discipline throughout the 90 minutes.

“We must stay organised. The plan is to defend well, keep control of the game, and use our chances when they come,” he explained.

The Burundian tactician also highlighted the mental readiness of his players, stressing that they are eager to prove themselves on the continental stage.

“Representing the nation comes with pressure, but we have the quality and the composure to get the job done,” he said.

“The players know what is at stake, and they are motivated to deliver.”

Kenya Police’s forward line has been impressive, with Zakayo and Omondi providing speed and creativity, while Simiyu offers a direct goal threat. Ndayiragije believes this mix gives his team a strong edge.

“We have strikers who can score, but more importantly, we have a team spirit. Everyone contributes, from defence to attack. That is how we managed the first leg, and that is how we will approach the second," he said.

Mogadishu City, who will be backed by the fans, are expected to play with urgency as they try to overturn the deficit. Ndayiragije admitted that the atmosphere could be challenging but insisted his side is ready.

“We are going into a tough environment, but we must stay calm and play our football. We will not rush; we will be patient and confident,” he said.

If Police complete the job, they will advance to face either Al Hilal or Jamus from Juba in the second round. That would bring them closer to the lucrative group stage, a milestone no Kenyan team has reached in recent years.

“We want to make history for this club and for Kenya,” Ndayiragije concluded.

“But to do that, we must first finish the task against Mogadishu City. The first step is always the most important.”

With the 3-1 lead in their pocket and a coach urging caution and focus, Kenya Police head into the return leg with belief that they can extend their CAF Champions League adventure.