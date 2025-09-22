KDF smell league title after win in Nakuru

The Nakuru ABC squad with coaches Lemid Thiong'o and assistant coach Moses Noor and chairman Samuel Nderitu (centre) after they were declared Inter Counties champions in Nakuru, on July 8, 2025. [Ben Ahenda, Standard]

Defending champions Kenya Defence Forces won the third leg of the league championships as they seek to retain the title.

The leg hosted at Madison Square Garden in Nakuru saw the soldiers amass unassailable 23 points to beat former champions Kenya Police with eight clear points.

However, the policemen are still leading the table standings with 57 points ahead of the soldiers, who have 44 points after missing the first leg of the league Championships in Busia.

For the soldiers to retain the title after making a steady comeback, they must win the last two legs in Nanyuki and Kisumu.

Coming third in the total tally is Nairobi with 30 points, followed by Nakuru County 17, Nakuru ABC 16, Kibra 13, Kenya Prisons 13, Kisumu County 12, Busia Six, Mombasa County Six, Kiambu four, Vihiga three, Kongowea three, Githurai 44 two, Havana one, Molo one and Siaya one.

In the Nakuru championships, the policemen finished second with 15 points ahead of Nairobi County who posted nine points.

Nakuru Amateur Boxing Club, who are steadily making a comeback, finished fourth with eight points ahead of Kenya Prisons with six points.

Nakuru ABC head coach Lemid Thiong’o said their march to the glory days will be achieved soon.

“We are steadily gaining from all legs of the league championships. At the end of it, watch our pace,” said Thiong’o.

A total of 88 boxers - 78 men and 10 women attended the the competition.