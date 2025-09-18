Squash: Commonwealth Games ace Luchendo on cloud nine, set for ninth consecutive crowning at Interbank Games

Commonwealth ace Violet Luchendo of Absa Bank Kenya in training at Parklands Sports Club in Nairobi [Ochieng Oyugi, Standard]

On Friday, Commonwealth Games ace and national second seed Violet Luchendo will be hoping to put her name in the annals of history as the first Kenyan to lead a women's side to a ninth consecutive crowning and a men's squad to a three-peat at the annual and ongoing Interbank Games in Nairobi.

This is after leading the Absa Bank Kenya men's team to a 4-0 win against Housing Finance Corporation of Kenya (HFCK) in the semis held at Parklands Sports Club on Wednesday night.

The former Kenyan champion also led her women's squad to beat Co-operative Bank of Kenya with a similar margin in the night to sail into the expected crunch finals that are also set for the venue.

In the group stages, Luchendo steered her flawless side to win the men's matches by thrashing KCB 4-0, Prime Bank 4-0, NCB 3-1, I&M Bank 3-1 and CBK 4-0.

In the ladies group stages, her antics saw her peerless contingent wallop Credit Bank 4-0, KCB 4-0, Stanbic 4-0, HFC 4-0, I&M Bank 4-0 and a 2-2 draw with the NCBA.

Luchendo is among the three ladies who have broken barriers in the sport by competing in both the men's and women's contests at the ongoing annual banking games.

Two years ago, she was the only lady ruffling the men's feathers in the championship before she was joined by two other ladies, Tabitha (NCBA) and Trizah (Equity), who are equally challenging the men in their craft.

"I feel great to inspire ladies to join the men's leagues and even play better and beat the men in the championship.

“This leap of faith is taking the level of squash in the country high; it was a wakeup call to the women- that all is possible.

“I'm happy that many women are now following in the footsteps that I started a few years ago," Luchendo told Standard Sports.

The Absa Bank Kenya squash team [Jonah Onyangbo, Standard]

Asked the secret to their winning ways, Luchendo says their teams have been training all year round, and they don't rest.

"We practice three times a week, and we combine this with gym work. On Monday, Wednesday and Friday, we are always on the squash courts.

“On Tuesday and Thursday, we either go to the gym, jog or opt to play other sports like lawn tennis and golf to keep our muscles in check.

"Apart from being consistent with training, we are also very passionate about the sport, more so, I'm inspired by my parents who were also aces in the game," she highlighted.

Luchendo is grateful that her organisation came in handy with facilitations and unveiling of a new proficient coach, Moses Onyango, who equipped the two teams with skills ahead of this year's Interbank Games.

"The coach improved our flexibility, fitness and mental strength as well," Luchendo explained. Because of their level of fitness, Luchendo sees the finals on Friday as just a walk in the park for them.

And how has she managed to remain Kenya's top seed over the years in the sport?

"Elaborate training, consistency, the will and the mental toughness are what has perched me there. Without this kind of discipline, you cannot make it in the game," she said.

Despite being on top of her craft, Luchendo and other prolific players across the country have missed key moments to represent the country internationally of late due to a lack of funds.

She was among the national team players, both men and women, who were to represent Kenya at the world championship in Egypt last year, but missed out due to facilitation.

"If we get funding from the government, then the federation will have the capacity to take us to these international events," she says.

Despite the lack of funds, Luchendo is challenging and urging those who love the sport to do it for the passion and fitness.

"Just do it, it's for your own good, money is always good, but your health is priceless," she says.

"Kindly desire to be fit, opt to mentor others who are coming up, teach them whatever you have been taught in the process," she underlines.

And what does it take to be a prolific squash player? Luchendo insists consistency and discipline are key.

"Get in, love the sport, have consistency, be fit, eat right, rest well. If you don't put in the effort every week, then you are not going to be that superstar that you have always dreamt to be," she advised.

Selected Interbank Games squash medals

2017

Gold, women

Silver, men

2018

Gold, women

Silver, men

2019

Gold, women

Silver, men

2022

Gold, women

Silver, men

2023

Gold, women

Gold, men

2024

Gold, women

Gold, men