×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Braeburn dominates Level Two gala

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Sep. 16, 2025
Kyle Kiarie of Kenton College contest in the Boys 9 and Under in the breaststroke category during the Nairobi County Swimming Association Minnows meet at Kiota School. May 24, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Braeburn Swimming Club ruled the roost at the Nairobi County Swimming Association (NCSA) Level Two Championship held at Kiota School over the weekend.

They were no match for their opponents, topping both the boys’ and girls’ standings in the second event of the 2025-2026 season.

Braeburn, who had dominated most of the competitions last season, seemed to have regained it’s footing after being outshone in the first event last month.

Braeburn won 28 gold, 12 silver and eight bronze for a total of 48 medals to top the boys’ table with their closest challenger Rusinga School taking home 18 medals; 10 gold, four silver and four bronze.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Little Fish Swim Club was third with eight gold, three silver and four bronze, while St Hannah’s School and United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Dolphins Swim Club completed the top five with a total of nine and five medals, respectively.

Braeburn were also unmatched in the ladies’ contest, garnering 47 medals, 19 gold, 15 silver and 13 bronze. Rusinga School once again settled for second best with 11 gold, five silver and three bronze medals.

Sailfish Swim Club won eight gold and silver to finish third, while Kianda School had five gold, seven silver and 10 bronze to finish fourth. German School Nairobi was fifth with a total of 11 medals.

In the girls’ 10 to 11 years 100m backstroke race, Jasmine Vogt of Braeburn touched the wall first in a time of 1:34.51, with her teammates Juanya Feng (1:35.02) and Mikaela Odada (1:36.10) taking silver and bronze.

Sonia Ochieng of Braeburn won the girls’ 12 to 13 years 100m backstroke contest in a time of 1:24.73, Malia Walti of German School Nairobi was second 1:29.16, while Chepngetich Tarus of Raptors Swim Club was third.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Braeburn Swimming Club Little Fish Swim Club Nairobi County Swimming Association
.

Latest Stories

Ruto assures investors, lays ground for Sh65b textile plant
Ruto assures investors, lays ground for Sh65b textile plant
Coast
By Joackim Bwana
1 hr ago
Prince Andrew steps out with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in rare appearance, decades after divorce
Diaspora
By Raymond Muthee
1 hr ago
Poison killed Putin critic Navalny, wife says
Europe
By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Trump administration seeks views on Kenya trade barriers despite AGOA snub
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Trump administration seeks views on Kenya trade barriers despite AGOA snub
'96 hours in hell' and missing Sh50 million, Mbobu's friend speaks
By David Odongo and Fred Kagonye 6 hrs ago
'96 hours in hell' and missing Sh50 million, Mbobu's friend speaks
Family, UK government react to arrest order against killer soldier
By Fred Kagonye 9 hrs ago
Family, UK government react to arrest order against killer soldier
Why Kenyans No Longer Trust Ruto's Government
By Gitobu Imanyara 9 hrs ago
Why Kenyans No Longer Trust Ruto's Government
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved