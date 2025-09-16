Braeburn dominates Level Two gala

Kyle Kiarie of Kenton College contest in the Boys 9 and Under in the breaststroke category during the Nairobi County Swimming Association Minnows meet at Kiota School. May 24, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Braeburn Swimming Club ruled the roost at the Nairobi County Swimming Association (NCSA) Level Two Championship held at Kiota School over the weekend.

They were no match for their opponents, topping both the boys’ and girls’ standings in the second event of the 2025-2026 season.

Braeburn, who had dominated most of the competitions last season, seemed to have regained it’s footing after being outshone in the first event last month.

Braeburn won 28 gold, 12 silver and eight bronze for a total of 48 medals to top the boys’ table with their closest challenger Rusinga School taking home 18 medals; 10 gold, four silver and four bronze.

Little Fish Swim Club was third with eight gold, three silver and four bronze, while St Hannah’s School and United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Dolphins Swim Club completed the top five with a total of nine and five medals, respectively.

Braeburn were also unmatched in the ladies’ contest, garnering 47 medals, 19 gold, 15 silver and 13 bronze. Rusinga School once again settled for second best with 11 gold, five silver and three bronze medals.

Sailfish Swim Club won eight gold and silver to finish third, while Kianda School had five gold, seven silver and 10 bronze to finish fourth. German School Nairobi was fifth with a total of 11 medals.

In the girls’ 10 to 11 years 100m backstroke race, Jasmine Vogt of Braeburn touched the wall first in a time of 1:34.51, with her teammates Juanya Feng (1:35.02) and Mikaela Odada (1:36.10) taking silver and bronze.

Sonia Ochieng of Braeburn won the girls’ 12 to 13 years 100m backstroke contest in a time of 1:24.73, Malia Walti of German School Nairobi was second 1:29.16, while Chepngetich Tarus of Raptors Swim Club was third.