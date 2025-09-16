A high-goal match awaits top Kenyan players

Tusker Malt's Joss Craig man of the match admires match cup after 6 Goal tournament at the Nairobi Pol;o Club on September 14, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

After a grueling Six-Goal-Kenya International match that was meant for moderate internationals, another one is in the offing for top notch players against visiting South Africans at Nairobi Polo Club this weekend.

The match will be a 16-goal-international match that is purely reserved for handicap 2.5 players and 3 above, the first in Kenya’s polo history.

It’s a match that has been tipped to be competitive, according to experienced polo experts.

Veteran international umpire Raphael Nzomo described it as one of the best in the game’s history.

“We have never had such matches before, but it’s great to have one this weekend that should expose our players to high profile polo,” Nzomo told Standard Sports.

Nzomo was in the Samurai team of experienced handicap 3.5 Craig Millar, Jennie Camm (0.5) and Isaac Maina (0), who fell by the wayside in the Six-Goal-Kenya-International match at the preliminary stages last weekend.

The event was won by Tusker Malt team of handicap 3 Jose Craig, Megan Griffiths (1.5), Tom Stonewigg (1) and Rowena Stichbury (0), who defeated Tarra Agility Africa 7-6.

Tarra Agility Africa team included handicap 5 Martin Watson of South Africa, Jamie Excel (1.5), Phyllippa Gulden (0.5) and Alice Owambo (-1.5).

All the South African players in the event are high handicapped players who have experience in the global profile polo, but were here testing the Kenyan horses in the first week of the two-week championships ahead of the big day this weekend

They are 44-year-old handicap 4 David Evans, the 27-year-old Martin Watson, handicap 5 Martin Watson and the 34-year-old handicap 5 Duncan Watson.

Evans plays for Inanda Polo Club in Johannesburg while, Martin and Duncan are members of Lions River Polo Club in Kwazulu-Natal, all in South Africa.

Players of this caliber will get mixed with Kenyan players in composite teams in a 16-goaler championships and Nzomo is happy to have been selected to officiate in the final match.

“It’s great honour to have been selected to officiate this high caliber match this time round where I expect to do my best,” he said.

Some of the top Kenyan riders expected in play this weekend are handicap 4 Jamie Murray, handicap 3 Tarquin Gross, handicap 3 Joss Craig, Will Millar (2.5), and handicap 2 Mbu Ngugi.