Unrivalled backstroke torpedo Mghoi stars at Interbank Games

Absa Bank’s Mwende Musyimi during the Kenya Institute of Bankers Interbank swimming competition at the Absa Sports Club. October 25, 2022. [File, Standard]

‘Backstroke Queen’ Valentine Mghoi proved peerless as she cruised through the waters to win the women’s 50m backstroke at the Kasarani Aquatic Stadium in Nairobi at the weekend.

The Absa Swim Team captain clocked 49.15 to not only set a new Meet Record in the ongoing 39th edition of the Interbank Games in Nairobi, but also successfully defended her title for the fourth year in a row at the annual banking institutions sports.

Mghoi further iced the cake with another surprise victory in the women’s 50m freestyle where she timed 44.87 to strike another glittering gold medal.

“They just don’t call me the ‘Backstroke Queen’ for nothing,” the blazing water speedster told Standard Sports.

“The win shows patience and resilience cultivated over the years to be a master of the category. Defending the title for four years in a row is such a toll order, but I’m glad that I have shown that it can be done,” the skipper added.

“It’s a fantastic feeling to triumph- not once, not twice but four times. It only proves the level of hard work that has been out in place in this discipline.” “Coming to this championship, our team had set targets and I’m happy to see that some objectives were duly met,” Mghoi said.

Asked the secret to her winning ways, Mghoi, who doubles as Absa Bank Kenya Creative Lead, said: “Discipline. When you have control and order, results will pop up. Players should know that discipline and consistency will always beat talent any day.”

The 36-year old swim ace says she feels honoured to captain the star-studded Absa Swim Team that has dominated the discipline in the ongoing championships over the years. “I have led the team for two years in a row in the banker’s games. It’s so amazing to lead a squad of champions.”

“Ahead of the inter-bank Games, we did our preparations from March. We are lucky to have been given full support in that mission by our organisation.” Absa Bank Kenya Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa, who clocked 1:00.03 to strike gold in women’s 50m freestyle, said: “The banking environment is very competitive in terms of operations and these games provides opportunities for employees to meet, interact, compete and let off steam.”