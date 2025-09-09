Kenyans to take part in world championships

Marksman Sunny Syan in action during the Mombasa IPSC handgun Pre-World Shoot competition at Bamburi Rifle Club in Mombasa, on September 7, 2025. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

A strong squad of 29 players will be representing the country in this year’s International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Handgun World Shoot Championship in South Africa.

The championship is set to run from Tuesday next week, to September 28 in Matlosana, South Africa’s shooting range and will be a global event, the highest Level V competition on the IPSC match calendar.

The Kenyan team was part of the 40 marksmen and marks women who participated in the IPSC, Handgun Pre-World Shoot competition at Bamburi Rifle Club (BRC) in Mombasa.

The four-day competition was organised by the Kenya Sports Shooting Federation (KSSF), under the auspices of the IPSC and featured individual players drawn from Kenya Defense Forces (KDF), National Police Service (NPS), Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and civilians with valid firearm license.

It involved range officers on Thursday and Friday, followed by the main shoot on Saturday and the finals on Sunday, all featuring through 20 stages.

Sunny Syan emerged winner in the open Division with 1,025 points (100 per cent), the PCC Optics side was won by Geoffrey Pesa on 991 points (100%) and Ibrahim Ndungu was the winner of the Production team on 1,055 points (100 per cent).

The Production Optics Division winner on 1,055 points (100 per cent) was Pravir Vohra and Thomas Kiilu with 1,003 points (100 per cent) was the winner of the Standard side.

IPSC Regional Director Frank Ambundo said the Mombasa competition marked the successful completion of the Pre-World Shoot.

“This prestigious tournament served as the official preparatory platform for the Kenyan National Shooting Team as they gear up for the forthcoming World Handgun Championship in South Africa,” said Ambundo.

“It is also not only about preparing Team Kenya for international competition, but also about showcasing Kenya’s growing talent in shooting sports.”