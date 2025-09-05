Chepkemboi will be first Kenyan woman to compete in javelin at Worlds

Javelin athlete Irene Chepkemboi in action during a previous competition at the Nyayo National Stadium. [File]

In less than ten days, one Kenyan woman will be taking to the Tokyo World Championships a gigantic dream.

Javelin thrower Irene Chepkemboi will be the first Kenyan woman to compete at a competition of that stature.

She will be joining 2015 world champion Julius Yego in Kenya’s race for javelin glory.

Chepkemboi, 21, surprisingly qualified for the global show set for September 13-21 through World Athletics next eligible athlete.

When the qualification window closed on August 24, Chepkemboi had not hit the qualification mark either through the qualifying standard or world ranking but last weekend, the World Athletics delivered the great news.

On Wednesday evening, Chepkemboi said she was surprised when she was informed that she had qualified. She was on Kenya’s waiting list, hoping to qualify through the world ranking. But she was not among the top 36.

“I was not expecting this. It was a big surprise for me. I feel very happy and thankful. It gives me more courage to keep working hard,” an elated Chepkemboi told Standard Sports from Texas, USA where she trains.

She says being the first woman to fly Kenyan colours in javelin comes with pressure which she is ready to manage.

“The pressure pushes me to work harder, and I hope my journey inspires others to follow this path and even go further than me,” said Chepkemboi.

Her exploits in the women’s javelin have earned her a nickname, ‘Unstoppable.’

“Being the first woman from Kenya to throw javelin (at the World Championships) is both an honor and a responsibility,” Chepkemboi said.

The rising star went on to say: “Of course, there’s some pressure because people look at me as a trailblazer, but I see it more as motivation.”

In her World Championships debut, Chepkemboi will be looking to inspire thousands of young Kenyan women hoping to shine at the global arena.

Chepkemboi is not your ordinary girl. The 60.31m throw, which she achieved at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, this year, is the Kenyan national record and the performance that propelled her to the top 50 of all time.

“I want to prove that ladies can shine in field events, too, like Julius Yego, not just in distance running,” the javelin star who rose from humble beginnings in Uasin Gishu to a student-athlete in the US said.

The sociology student at Texas Christian University perfectly hides her steady rise to fame in the women’s javelin with a striking simplicity and infectious laughter as she interacts with friends and athletes.

She told Standard Sports in a previous interview that in Uasin Gishu’s Kiplombe area where she grew up, she remains a simple village girl.

The javelin star attributes her training under coach Terry Hughes in the US to modern facilities, especially training kits, special shoes for javelin and gym.

According to her, javelin throwing was more of a mental game than an athlete’s physique. “I have learnt that it is not all about the muscle and big body mass but mental strength and that tactical throwing is the key.”

About her training regimen after the surprise entry, Chepkemboi said: “I will focus more on my training, work closely with my coach, and stay consistent so that I can perform well at the championships.”