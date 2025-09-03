Harambee Stars striker Ogam to move to Austrian Bundesliga Side Wolfsberger AC

Harambee Stars striker Ryan Ogam during CHAN 2024. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Harambee Stars striker Ryan Ogam seals move to Austrian Bundesliga side Wolfsberger AC, Tusker FC confirms.

This marks a major breakthrough for one of Kenya’s most exciting young football prospects.

Ogam, 21 years old, joined Tusker at the start of the 2024/25 FKF Premier League season from Rainbow FC, where he initially played as a midfielder.

Converted into a striker by Tusker head coach Charles Okere, the youngster quickly blossomed into a lethal finisher.

In his debut topflight season, Ogam scored an impressive 15 goals in 17 appearances, earning admiration from fans and football scouts alike.

Even injury could not derail his rise. In January, Ogam suffered a setback that required surgery and ruled him out for three months.

His resilience, however, shone through when he returned in Tusker’s final game of the season against Kakamega Homeboyz in Mumias, playing 45 minutes and reminding fans of his sharp instincts in front of goal.

His comeback was rewarded with a call-up to the national team for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, where he further underlined his potential by scoring decisive goals against Morocco and Zambia.

Those performances put him firmly on the radar of European clubs, culminating in the Wolfsberger AC move.

Tusker FC Chairman Charles Gacheru hailed Ogam’s contribution to the club.

“Ryan has been an outstanding player for Tusker FC and a true ambassador for Kenyan football. His goals and commitment have inspired both his teammates and fans. While we are proud of what he has achieved with us, we are equally proud to see him take this big step to Europe. We wish him every success at Wolfsberger AC.”

Wolfsberger AC President Dietmar Riegler welcomed the Kenyan striker, expressing confidence in his ability to adapt and thrive in Austria.

“We are delighted to welcome Ryan to Wolfsberger AC. He is an exciting young striker with great potential, and we have followed his progress at Tusker FC with keen interest, along with his recent performances for the Harambee Stars,” he said.

“Ryan combines natural talent, discipline, and hard work, and we believe he will quickly adapt to the Austrian Bundesliga. His arrival is also a testament to the growing quality of football talent coming out of Kenya.”

Tusker coach Charles Okere, who was instrumental in transforming Ogam into a striker, praised the player’s rapid growth.

“Ryan’s development over the past year has been incredible. He is hardworking, disciplined, and has a natural eye for goal. We are confident he will excel in Austria and continue to make both Tusker and Kenya proud,” he said. Tusker FC bid an emotional farewell to Ryan Ogam on September 3, 2025. [Courtesy]

Christine Kariuki, Head of Mainstream Beer at Kenya Breweries Limited, Tusker’s sponsors, also congratulated Ogam.

“Ryan’s journey reflects what Tusker FC and KBL have always stood for identifying, nurturing, and elevating local talent to the highest levels of the game. His move is proof of our longstanding commitment to sports development in Kenya, and we believe Ryan will continue to inspire the next generation of footballers.”

Tusker FC thanked Ogam for his remarkable impact during his brief spell at the club, stating: “You came in for a season, but left a lasting impression, one that will forever be etched in Tusker Football Club history. All the best in Austria, Rayo!”