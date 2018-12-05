GSU now shift focus to 2019 Africa Club event

GSU players Abiud Chirchir (left) and fan celebrate their victory against Kenya prisons during National KVF Playoffs at Kasarani Stadium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

General Service Unit coach Gideon Tarus has described his side’s back to back national title success as a dream come true, but quickly challenged the paramilitary side to shift focus on next year’s African club championship.

A dominant GSU retained the Kenya Volleyball Federation League title with an unbeaten record after thrashing rivals Prisons Kenya 3-0 in the final match of the play-offs at Kasarani Gymnasium on Monday night.

But even as they savour a 13th title triumph, the former national team coach urged the management to consider organising high profile friendlly matches ahead of next year’s African club championship.

Having finished fifth in last year’s clubs’ tournament in Cairo, Egypt, Tarus believes with good preparation, the Kenyan champions can win the elusive continental title.

“This is a dream come true-winning back to back titles is not easy. I’m for sure living a great moment in life. I’m very happy and proud of my players, fans and everybody involved in helping us defend the trophy,” Tarus told Standard Sports.

“It’s unbelievable we retained the title unbeaten from the regular league to the playoffs. That in itself is a great achievement.

“Our focus now is on next year’s club championship. It’s my hope that the management will organise some high profile friendlies like they did this year in Egypt. That made us improve from number 17 to five. So, if we get friendlies with either European or Rwandan clubs next year, we will do much better.

“If we play at least three international friendlies, I can assure you with this group of players I’ve, we will reach the finals. Everything is possible, the only problem is that we are not very much exposed.”

Asked about the secret of his success and if they are going to relinquish their national title anytime soon, Tarus said: “I’ve ensured there is a good coordination among the players from back to from court. In addition to that, the whole team has gelled very well. It’s going to be difficult to surrender this title. We are going to win for as many years as possible.”

Tarus feels Abiud Chirchir, who was voted as the Most Valuable Player, deserves huge credit for inspiring the club to a terrific triumph.

“I’m very happy for Abiud because he has improved immensely since he joined us last year. He has eased up things for us and we cannot play any move without his involvement. Before he came, he used to play as a receiver, but changed to an attacker when we signed him,” said Tarus. Chirchir was happy with the MVP award.