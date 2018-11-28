National Olympic Committee of Kenya set for radical changes

77 Wednesday, November 28th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Wednesday, November 28th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Athletics By Gilbert Wandera:

NOCK President Paul Tergat (right) and Ag Secretary General NOCK Francis Mutuku during a press conference at NOCK Nairobi office. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Radical changes on the way for sports body

NOCK to shed off old skin next year

Executive committee of five to take over management from 2019.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) is set for radical changes on how it’s affairs will be managed.

From next year, the daily affairs of the sports body will be run by a professional secretariat.

In this regard, NOCK is in the process of creating five senior positions in its secretariat.

These positions will be in the areas of Finance, Administration, Projects and Communications.

According to acting Nock Secretary General Francis Mutuku, they are in the final stages of putting in place plans of creating the new positions.

“We have engaged a Human Resource firm that will put in place the actual positions to be created, develop the Job Descriptions and carry out the recruitment of the ideal candidates," said Mutuku.

“This exercise is expected to be complete by mid-January 2019."

”Currently and in the past, NOCK was run by elected officials but in line with the operations structure we want to bring on board, this will change."

“The Executive Committee will engage predominantly with board matters and leave the day-to-day activities to the team that will be put together.”

These were among resolutions arrived at during a NOCK retreat held over the weekend.

Other resolutions according to the NOCK officials include engagement of a financial consultant to put in place policies and procedures involving all financial matters.

“We also resolved to come up with an ideal strategic plan that will incorporate input from all interested and critical parties to the running of the Olympic Movement in the country,” said Mutuku.

The strategic plan will be ready in the next three months.

The proposed radical changes are the first for the newly elected NOCK officials who came into office last year.

NOCK chairman Paul Tergat has been at forefront in advocating for a new image of an association that has in the past , been riddled with corruption.

Last week, NOCK Secretary General F.K Paul was forced to step aside after being charged in court for the second time over the Rio Olympic Games scandal.

Apart from F.K Paul, several former NOCK officials are also in court over the same matter.

The long-serving secretary general was charged with the disappearance of Sh55 million during Rio Games.