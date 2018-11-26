Gianluca Vialli opens up on his secret battle with cancer
Chelsea legend Gianluca Vialli has revealed he secretly battled cancer.
Vialli, 54, played for and managed Chelsea between 1996 and 2000 before a brief spell at Watford.
He has been a commentator and pundit for Sky Sports Italia in recent years.
Ahead of the release of his autobiography, Vialli has opened up on his life away from the pitch and revealed he had cancer last year.
"It all happened a year ago but I am feeling well now. It would be better not to write it but it wasn't possible," he told Corriere della Serra.
"It was a part of my life that I had to live with bravery, and I’ve learned something from it.
"I knew it was hard and difficult to say to my family. You don’t want to see people that love you suffer.
"You feel shame, you feel like the whole situation is your fault. I used to wear a sweater under my shirt so that people would notice nothing.
"I want people to see the usual Vialli. After a while, I’ve decided to say everything and write my story in the book.”
Vialli also won 59 caps for Italy during his playing career, which included a successful spell at Juventus where he won the Champions League.
He won two FA Cups with Chelsea, one as a player and on as a manager, as well as the Cup Winners' Cup in 1998.
