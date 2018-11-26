Golf: Winner receives new TaylorMade R15 460CC driver valued at Sh45,000

Mavji clinches Vetlabs Vice Chairman's Putter. Vet Lab Sports Club Vice Chairman's (Martin Makundi) prize overall winner Mavji Gorasia with a TaylorMade R15 9.5 driver he won, November 24, 2018. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

It's crowning moment for Gorasia at Vet Lab action

Handicap 15 collects vital pars in vital victory.

A commanding score of 39 stableford points was key in guiding Mavji Gorasia to capture Vice Chairman (Martin Makundi's) Putter overall prize over the weekend at Vet Lab Sports Club.

Vet Lab's Vice Chairman (Martin Mukundi) 2018 putter was presented by Gras Savoye Kenya, Kool Ridge, Precise Logistics, Mantrac, AVL, EABL and KPMG, among others.

Crowning Makundi’s time at the helm of one of the best clubs in Kenya was a spectacle to behold. And it was a great moment to celebrate a couple of highs that included implementing the first phase of the course irrigation project.

This was part of the club's redesign that will see hole 15 change from a par four to a medium par three.

This is part of a five-year plan that will climax with the club's centenary celebrations as it marks 100 years since its formation.

Hole 17, will be moved next to its current spot to allow hole one to be a driving range tilting 420 yards.

Apart from enjoying a full golfing calendar for 2017-2018, the course played host to Lady Captain (Rachel Ndei) prize two weeks ago as well as outgoing Captain Mark Karobia’s prize last weekend.

All entries drawn up for the event played under clear skies with pleasant and calm weather compared to last weekend's Captains prize that was disrupted by rain.

The course was playing long, ultimately having an impact on scoring. Thanks for the friendly pin positions, many fine scores were still returned and judging by how close most of the nearest the pin in regulation shots were on each hole, everyone seemed to be playing well.

The standard of golf was very impressive with a couple scores of 37 points and above.

Gorasia, playing off handicap 15, collected a couple of pars that included a spectacular sandy par on the par-three eighth hole, where he emerged from the bunker to land two inches from the pin.